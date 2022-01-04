Today in White Sox History: January 4

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 16. Pauly Milto, a native of Greenwood, Ind., stayed close to home to pitch for Indiana University. He gradually evolved from reliever to starter for the Hoosiers, capping his college career with an 8-5 record, 3.51 ERA and 1.11 WHIP as a senior. In 14 starts totaling 95 innings, he surrendered just 89 hits (.265 OBA) and 16 walks (3.6%) while striking out 94 (21.0%). As a result, the White Sox selected Milto in the 23rd round of the 2019 draft. (It has now become a nearly annual occurrence for Hoosiers to be drafted by the White Sox, as recent selections have also included Craig Dedelow, Jonathan Stiever, Logan Sowers and Tommy Sommer.)

