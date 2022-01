The New York Times will buy The Athletic in an all-cash deal to value the sports media startup at $550 million, per a Thursday (Jan. 6) report from Axios. The Athletic has been looking for a deal for months now, and had previously been looking to sell because of how much cash it’s lost in the last few years. The Athletic will be a subsidiary of The Times and will operate separately.

