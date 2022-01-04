Innodata to Participate at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company") today announced that its management team will be participating in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference to be held January 10-13, 2022. A recorded presentation by Fred Colen, Neovasc's Chief Executive Officer, will be available on the conference website starting at 7:00 am EST on Monday, January 10. The recording will be archived for 90 days.
