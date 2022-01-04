ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innodata to Participate at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), a leading data engineering...

Woonsocket Call

4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNTF) Announces Participation in Needham’s 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference

4Front Ventures Corp. Announces Participation in Needham’s 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference. 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (“4Front” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that its executive team will participate in Needham’s 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference, held January 10-14, 2022. Andrew Thut, Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of 4Front, will give a fireside chat to conference attendees on Friday, January 14 at 12:30pm ET, and the Company will host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.
MarketWatch

Willis Towers Watson changing ticker symbol to 'WTW'

Willis Towers Watson said it will change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol to "WTW" at the open of market trading on Monday, Jan. 10. No action is required from Willis Towers Watson shareholders, the company said on Friday. Willis Towers Watson CEO Carl Hess said the change, "is just one of the ways we are simplifying to increase our agility and effectiveness, as we move forward as a strong and independent WTW." Willis Towers Watson's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged. Willis Towers Watson shares are up 14.2% in the past 12 months, compared to a rise of 26% by the S&P 500 .
StreetInsider.com

Neovasc to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company") today announced that its management team will be participating in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference to be held January 10-13, 2022. A recorded presentation by Fred Colen, Neovasc's Chief Executive Officer, will be available on the conference website starting at 7:00 am EST on Monday, January 10. The recording will be archived for 90 days.
The Press

REALM IDx™ to Participate Virtually in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM IDx, Inc., a leader in integrated diagnostics, announced the company will participate in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference. This premier health care conference features global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ribbon Communications to Present at Needham Growth Conference

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference, taking place January 11-14. Bruce...
martechseries.com

Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2022. Interested investors can contact their Needham Sales Representative to request a meeting.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Koppers Holdings Inc. For: Jan 05 Filed by: Sullivan James A.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Endeavor Group Holdings, For: Jan 05 Filed by: Endeavor Executive II Holdco, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ACUITY BRANDS INC For: Jan 05 Filed by: Sachleben Mark

1. 1-for-1 2. Stock Units are accrued under the Issuer's Amended and Restated 2012 Omnibus Stock Incentive Compensation Plan (as approved by stockholders on January 5, 2022) ("Stock Plan") and are payable in shares upon retirement in either lump sum or five annual installments. Accruals resulted from the Reporting Person's election to receive a portion of annual director fees payable on January 5, 2022 in the form of deferred stock units.
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. Filed by: MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Dutch Bros Inc. For: Sep 17 Filed by: Ricci Joth

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
