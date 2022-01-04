ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors (GM) dealers sold 440,745 vehicles in the fourth quarter

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and its dealers delivered 2.2 million vehicles in 2021, with Chevrolet and GMC cementing the company’s eighth consecutive year of combined full-size and midsize pickup...

www.streetinsider.com

Automotive Addicts

New Car Previews: Chevrolet Equinox EV & Other General Motors Ultium EV Platform Vehicles Unleashed

Fresh off the heels of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV’s reveal via a virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 video feed, General Motors Chair and CEO, Mary Barra, stunned with a Steve Jobs’-like “Just one more thing” moment when she revealed there will be a new $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox Electric Vehicle (EV) and larger Chevrolet Blazer EV SUVs coming in Fall 2023. That’s right, General Motors isn’t playing around as they are bringing us electric crossovers sooner rather than later, starting with the Chevrolet Equinox EV that may have a range of 300 miles or more. Additionally, GM will be bringing us heavy-duty pickup trucks alongside the new Silverado and the GMC Sierra EV not-so-distant cousin to the Silverado.
CARS
StreetInsider.com

New Chevrolet Silverado EV Seen as a 'Key Step Forward' for General Motors (GM), First Edition Sold Out in 12 Minutes

Yesterday, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) presented its much-hyped Chevrolet Silverado EV at the Consumer Electronics Show.GM will start accepting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUYING CARS
StreetInsider.com

Toyota Motor North American (TM) Reports US December Sales of 174,115 Vehicles

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toyota Motor North America (NYSE: TM) today reported December U.S. 2021 sales of 174,115 vehicles, a decrease of 30.2 percent on a volume basis and down 27.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2020.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Canada Sales Down 31 Percent In Fourth Quarter 2021

GM Canada sales decreased 31 percent to 39,355 units during the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales decreased at all four GM brands offered in North America, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC. GM Canada Sales Notes – Q4 2021. GM Canada sales experienced a drastic decrease during the fourth...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Observer

GM Sold Only 26 Electric Vehicles in Q4 of 2021, Elon Musk Reacts With Sarcastic Tweet

General Motors just had an embarrassingly bad fourth-quarter that made Tesla CEO Elon Musk laugh. The Detroit auto giant reported its Q4 and 2021 full-year deliveries on Tuesday. Behind the decent headline numbers—2.2 million units delivered in 2021 and 440,745 units in Q4—lay an inconspicuous breakdown showing that GM sold only 26 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 25 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV and one electric GMC Hummer pickup.
DETROIT, MI
StreetInsider.com

'This is Not Your Grandfather's GM': Today's Launch of Chevrolet Silverado E Seen as 'Renaissance of Growth' for General Motors (GM), Analyst Sees 30% Upside

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has reiterated an Overweight rating and a $85.00 per share price target on General Motors (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Toyota dethrones General Motors as leader in U.S. yearly vehicle sales

Toyota passed General Motors to become the U.S. leader in auto sales, according to 2021 sales figures announced on Tuesday. Toyota reported selling 2,332,262 vehicles in 2021, up more than 10% from a year earlier. General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported selling 2,218,228 vehicles last year, nearly a 13% drop from 2020.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

GM stocks surges as fourth-quarter deliveries fall, but inventories jump as chip-supply issues keep improving

Shares of General Motors Co. GM, +7.47% surged 5.1% in morning trading Tuesday toward a six-week high, after the auto maker said it the semiconductor supply issues that have plagued the auto industry improved during the fourth quarter. The company said it delivered 440,745 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 43% from a year ago, when quarterly retail sales were the best in 13 years. Dealer inventory, including in-transit vehicles on their way to dealers, totaled 199,662 at the end of the fourth quarter, up 55% from a record low of 128,757 at the end of the third quarter. GE said it delivered 2.2 million vehicles in 2021, and extended its streak as the leader in combined full-size and mid-size pickup sales to eight years. For 2022, GM said it expects "economic growth in the U.S. and improving semiconductor availability" to lift total U.S. light industry sales to 16 million from 15 million in 2021. "The key constraint for sales continues to be reduced inventory levels as a result of the semiconductor shortage," said GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg. "Those inventory levels are beginning to recover against a backdrop of strong fundamental demand conditions, with ample job openings, high household savings and low interest rates." GM's stock, which has was headed for a fifth straight gain, and 10th gain in 11 sessions, has soared 19.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
RETAIL
featureweekly.com

In 2021, Tesla delivered 936,172 electric vehicles, a new record for the fourth quarter

Tesla announced on Sunday that it delivered 308,600 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, shattering both the company’s previous single-quarter record and analysts’ forecasts. During the same time span, the automaker produced a total of 305,840 totally electric vehicles. Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles for the full...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Ford (F) Valuation Tops General Motors After 5 Years, Stock Up

F - Free Report) has had an impressive run on the bourses in recent times, which has driven its market value above rival General Motors (. GM - Free Report) for the first time in more than five years. Ford had a market value of $83 billion at the close of trading session yesterday, marginally beating GM’s $82.9 billion. The last time F’s valuation exceeded GM’s was Sep 14, 2016, with the former closing the day with a market cap of $48.2 billion.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 13,363 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Has $47.80 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $47,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS

