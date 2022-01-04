One of the problems Frank Lampard faced after joining Everton at the end of January, was how to imprint his desired style of play onto his new team. What this would be was made clear very early on: progressive football, an energetic high press, playing out from the back and through the thirds; we all saw the training videos released through the club website where this pattern of play was being emphasised. After some spectacular reverses, most notably away from Goodison Park, this approach would be quietly shelved for the remainder of the campaign in favour of a much more pragmatic set-up, emphasising defensive solidity, sometimes in a back five system. This shift was an acknowledgement that the new boss realised that the players he had available to him were not up to the task of playing the way he’d envisaged.

