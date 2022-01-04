Read full article on original website
On This Day (14 November 1992): Boro and Newcastle legends linked with moves to Sunderland!
In the first half of 1992 there was reason for optimism around Sunderland that the club could have a successful 1992-93 season. Although our league form only picked up briefly following Malcolm Crosby being placed in temporary charge after the sacking of Denis Smith, our FA Cup run gave the players a platform to show off their talents.
USMNT roster’s 2 biggest strengths and 2 biggest weaknesses in World Cup
The dust has settled on a dramatic World Cup roster release for the United States that saw a few surprises. Now that the 26-player squad has been decided, we have a clear picture of what the team will look like when they take the field against Wales in their opening game on Nov. 21.
Everton Women making progress - Hinnigan
Former Everton Women star and club captain Michelle Hinnigan has spoken on the progress of her beloved Blues as well as the women’s game in general. The 32-year-old, who is currently Head of Year and a PE teacher at St John Bosco locally, praised the greater exposure the women’s game is now receiving and feels that it will be a real catalyst for younger generations of females to pursue a career in football. The FA Cup winner also believes that the current foundations the Blues have in place will bode well for a good league finish.
Reading’s Reassuringly Middling 2022/23 Season So Far
As far as mid-season finales go, Saturday’s couldn’t have been much better. A 94th-minute own-goal winner at Hull City brought the curtain down on the first portion of Reading’s 2022/23 league campaign. With 46% of our Championship fixtures now done, it’s time for a month-long break while the Qatar World Cup gets underway.
Former Chelsea captain, habitual winner Gary Cahill has retired
England’s Brave Gary Cahill has called time on his career, having been without a club since getting released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season. His last appearance for the Cherries came back in January. Prior to that, Cahill had spent a couple seasons at Crystal Palace as well, after leaving Chelsea in 2019.
Sky Blue News: Mid-Season Review, Ilkay Interest, Rico Extension, and More...
It’s your Manchester City headline roundup from Sky Blue News! We’ll be on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule during the World Cup Break. Here’s your Monday dose of all the latest. Ilkay Gundogan pinpoints why Manchester City lost to Brentford - Jack Flintham - Manchester Evening...
Liverpool Front Line Expected to Be Bolstered in December
For fans of club football, most international breaks largely revolve around two things; which injured players will be able to recover in the intervening time before club football begins again, and which players will come back injured from playing with their national side. When a World Cup comes up —...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 16
Coming to you live from Reagan Airport in Washington it is your morning hoddle - Yes fitzie is currently at the airport (or flying, or at his layover, or flying again, or has landed) while you are reading this hoddle. That is because he is visiting his family back in California.
Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Slump to a New Low
One of the problems Frank Lampard faced after joining Everton at the end of January, was how to imprint his desired style of play onto his new team. What this would be was made clear very early on: progressive football, an energetic high press, playing out from the back and through the thirds; we all saw the training videos released through the club website where this pattern of play was being emphasised. After some spectacular reverses, most notably away from Goodison Park, this approach would be quietly shelved for the remainder of the campaign in favour of a much more pragmatic set-up, emphasising defensive solidity, sometimes in a back five system. This shift was an acknowledgement that the new boss realised that the players he had available to him were not up to the task of playing the way he’d envisaged.
Four Everton players headed to the World Cup
Four Everton standouts will be making the trip to Qatar in search of World Cup glory. The four players who Frank Lampard will be without for the next several weeks are Jordan Pickford (England), Conor Coady (England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), and Amadou Onana (Belgium). We take a look at how these four players fit in with their respective sides and if a trophy is on their horizon.
The moral dilemma of a Sunderland fan ahead of Qatar 2022
Although I would take Sunderland over England every time, I do still enjoy watching the national side and getting stuck into the big international tournaments. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup about to start though, I’m just not getting the same sense of anticipation this time around – usually by now I cannot wait for the thing to get started, but if anything, I cannot wait for it to be over.
Manchester City: World Cup Primer
Manchester City will have a total of 16 players on the rosters for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter. That marks the largest contribution by any club, Today, let’s take a look at who is on the teams and even make some predictions. Argentina, Julian Alvarez. A...
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Named as Potential LFC Buyer
Of all the stories to have been broken in recent years, Liverpool Football Club being put up for sale has been arguably the hardest to cover. From the moment David Ornstein suggested Fenway Sports Group was open to a complete ownership sale, the pendulum of this particular story has swung back and forth quickly. Jürgen Klopp then quickly put out remarks in a presser that it was most likely a minority stake, and since then it’s been pretty much full-on chaos, with new potential owners entering and leaving the discussion in the span of a few days, and in some cases, like Mukesh Ambani, hours.
Borussia Dortmund urge Jude Bellingham to make a decision on his future after World Cup
The battle lines are slowly being drawn in the “Battle of Bellingham”, slated for next summer’s transfer window, though as it sometimes (often?) happens in such cases, the groundwork laid in the months preceding will decide the ultimate winner. (See: Eden Hazard in 2012 or Erling Haaland in 2022.)
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran
Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
Liverpool Return Date After World Cup Confirmed
Liverpool and the rest of club football have began their six week long hiatus as players go off to fight it out in the World Cup. But now we have some confirmation about just what to expect when they return. Trim your tree, hang your stockings, and get your kits...
Van Dijk Reaffirms Liverpool Commitment and Looks Forward to the World Cup
With Liverpool underperforming this season, people have tried to figure out what has gone wrong. One of the scapegoats considered earlier in the fall was Virgil van Dijk. The 31-year-old missed out on the last World Cup with the Netherlands failed to qualify, and it’s possible that Qatar will be his last chance to play in the tournament. Because of this, there have been some who questioned his commitment to Liverpool’s season, suggesting that van Dijk might be more concerned with staying healthy for the World Cup than helping the Reds win.
Arsenal midway grades: centerbacks
Next up in our not-quite-mid-season review series are the Arsenal centerbacks. They’ve been fantastic. Arsenal have conceded the joint-fewest goals in the Premier League (11). A large part of that is due to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes’ excellent play. Mikel Arteta’s setup asks a lot of his centerbacks. They’re often left defending as a pair because the outside backs have tucked in and pushed up, and they’ve answered the call.
Sunderland reach the World Cup break after an impressive start to the season!
Finally, we’ve made it. A three-week break for the Qatar World Cup, a break that only a few weeks ago felt quite distant, is here. This pause in league action marks the end of the first half of Sunderland’s return to the Championship, so how are we doing after twenty games of our first season back in the second tier since 2017/2018?
Liverpool Academy Standout Ben Doak Signs First Professional Contract
It hasn’t taken long for Ben Doak to find his feet at Liverpool. The Scottish starlet joined the Reds from Celtic this summer after being considered one of the brightest prospects in the UK. He made his first team debut for The Bhoys last January at just 16 years of age.
