Frederick, MD

Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5 million in November, a show of confidence in the labor market and an indication that higher wages could prevail for a while. The 370,000 increase in quits reported...

www.streetinsider.com

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

199,000 Jobs Added in December, as Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9%

Only 199,000 non-farm payrolls were added in December, the Labor Department said Friday. This number fell short of economists' predictions for an increase of 422,000 jobs and marked a decrease from the 210,000 jobs added in November. Sectors with the most job gains were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing. There was little to no employment changes in major industries such as retail, information, financial activities, health care and government. The Labor Department said that data collection has been hindered by impacts from the pandemic, which has made reporting monthly numbers a more ambiguous task. The...
ECONOMY
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
UPI News

207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report. The jobless assessment said there were 207,000 new claims last week, an increase of about 7,000. Most economists expected around 195,000 new claims. The department...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

U.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record

(Reuters) - The United States set a global record of almost 1 million new coronavirus infections reported on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, nearly double the country's peak hit just a week ago as the highly contagious Omicron variant shows no sign of slowing. The number of hospitalized COVID-19...
EVERETT, MA
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Despite Lower Than Expected December Jobs Report, Some Positive Economic Signs

According to the Labor Department December report, the U.S added 199,000 jobs as opposed to the more than 400,000 that had been expected. William M. Rodgers III, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equality at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to talk about the state of the economy and noted that, despite the miss, the drop-off in the unemployment rate signaled to him that the economy is moving in the right direction. "There was an upward revision of about 100,000, a little more than 100,000, for the months of October and November, so, again, I'm not as worried or looking at this as negative as you all are," Rodgers added. He also noted the next three months would likely see slower growth due to the winter but stated that it would remain in a positive direction.
ECONOMY

