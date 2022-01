Binance Coin price analysis is bearish for today. The strongest resistance is present at $578.9. The strongest support is present at $426.3. The Binance Coin price analysis appears to be following a somewhat rocky downwards trend. The price has suffered a decline in the last two days. On January 7, 2022, the price of BNB experienced a flash crash, and the price fell to $442. The next day the market maintained this negative momentum and fluctuated between the $445 mark. On January 8, 2022, the price of BNB regained some of its momenta and went up to $458, which is the current price of Binance Coin.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO