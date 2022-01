Binance coin price has just witnessed a bearish Moving Averages crossover. Binance Coin Price has been on a downward trend for the last 2 months. The coin has been trading in a downward sloping parallel channel and is at the support level of the parallel channel. This level is also one of the major short-term supports of the coin. This support was first formed in October. Having said that the coin has formed a triple top formation which is a bearish signal. The coin also has formed a bearish crossover, with the 20 days Moving Average (MA) falling below the 50 and 100 days MA. The coin has supports at $ 438 and $ 395 levels, these levels are crucial for price action and trader interest.

