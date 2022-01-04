ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teatro Real Announces Multiple Cast Changes for ‘La Bohème’ Due to COVID-19

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
operawire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real has announced multiple cast changes for the performance of Puccini’s “La bohème” on Jan. 4, 2022. The company noted that...

Variety

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
Slipped Disc

Leading German baritone cancels Met debut

The German baritone Christian Gerhaher has pulled out of the role of Count in next week’s Marriage of Figaro, starting January 8, which should have been his belated debut at the house. All the Met will say is that it’s ‘to a non-Covid-related illness.’. Gerhaher, 52, has...
Opera Saratoga & Proctors Collaborative Cancel Live Concert With Zachary James

Opera Saratoga and Proctors Collaborative have announced the cancelation of a live concert at UPH on New Years Eve starring bass-baritone Zachary James. Per the official press release, Opera Saratoga and Proctors Collaborative decided to cancel the live concert due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Zachary James and conductor and pianist Laurie Rogers will video record the program at UPH, and the concert will be made available as a free video broadcast on New Year’s Day.
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Changes for ‘The Queen of Spades’

The Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain has announced cast changes for its production of “The Queen of “Spades.”. The company revealed that due to scheduling issues for soprano Serena Sáenz, Mercedes Gancedo will now join the production as Prilepa. Additionally, tenor Martin Muehle has been forced to cancel his participation as Hermann due to health reasons. As a result, George Oniani joins the production, sharing the role with Yusif Eyvazov.
Opéra de Toulon To Present ‘La Bohème’ in Concert

(Credit: Opéra de Toulon official website) The Opéra de Toulon has announced that it will present the performances of Puccini’s “La Bohème” scheduled between Jan. 30 – Feb. 4, 2022 in a concert form due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19. The opera will...
Marlon Daniel Appointed to Major Position at Florida Grand Opera

Marlon Daniel has been appointed to the position of Associate Conductor of the Florida Grand Opera. Daniel will act as cover conductor for the upcoming 2022 season productions as well as a resident conductor on other projects throughout the year. “I have always dreamed of a career in music that...
Opéra de Montréal Cancels ‘La Traviata’ Due to COVID-19

The Opéra de Montréal has canceled its production of “La Traviata.”. The company announced that due to the “upsurge in the number of cases and variants of COVID-19, combined with the government’s resulting public health directives has compelled the Opéra de Montréal to cancel its production of ‘La Traviata,’ which was set to take place at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Jan. 29 through February 6, 2022.”
Golda Schultz, Ryan McKinny, Aida Garifullina, & Isabel Leonard Lead Metropolitan Opera’s Revival of ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’

The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro.”. The production by Richard Eyre will be shown six times starting Jan. 8 through 28, 2022. Maestro Daniele Rustioni will lead the production with a cast that includes Golda Schultz in her Met role debut as Countess Almaviva and Adam Plachetka as Count Almaviva. When Plachetka first sang the role of the Count at the Met, OperaWire said he “struck a figure that was comedic while not sacrificing any of the count’s menacing qualities.”
Metropolitan Opera Reveals Future Plans for Quinn Kelsey & Rosa Feola

(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan) The Metropolitan Opera has revealed future plans for stars Quinn Kelsey and Rosa Feola. In a recent interview with the New York Times speaking about the new “Rigoletto,” General Manager noted that Kelsey is “destined for great things” and will be singing in upcoming productions of “Un Ballo in Maschera,” “Aida” and “Macbeth.”
Grammy Awards Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus-related concerns. According to Variety, an Academy spokesperson confirmed the news. No new date has been confirmed as of yet. The awards ceremony was originally set to take place on Jan. 31 before a full audience at its traditional venue, the...
Oper Frankfurt Announces Cast Changes For ‘Fedora’

(Credits: Nadja Stefanoff official website / © Alessandro Moggi) Oper Frankfurt has announced multiple cast changes for its upcoming new production of Umberto Giordano’s “Fedora.”. Per the official press release, soprano Nadja Stefanoff will take over the title role on April 3, 8, 10, 16, 18, 21,...
