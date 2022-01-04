Teatro Real Announces Multiple Cast Changes for ‘La Bohème’ Due to COVID-19

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO