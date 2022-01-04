ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poor People's Campaign And Women's March Activists Hold Day Of Action Outside The Supreme Court

By Anna Moneymaker via Georgia Recorder
Victoria Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set a deadline of...

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of Biden’s Vaccine Rules

In early November, President Biden issued two sweeping federal rules aimed at getting as many workers as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. Whether those controversial rules survive is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. The justices are scheduled to hear oral arguments Friday in a pair of cases revolving...
‘Back-The-Blue’ Republicans Bail on Moment of Silence for Fallen Capitol Police Officers

The Republican Party holds itself as the champions of law enforcement. They campaign on slogans of “Back the Blue.” They hold rallies flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag. They purport to celebrate the cops who shield the nation from violence and anarchy. But when it came time to show up in the halls of Congress for a remembrance of the sacrifices Capitol and Metropolitan Police made defending our democracy from violence last Jan. 6, Republicans lawmakers didn’t bother to show up. Only one sitting Republican officeholder showed up, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. She was accompanied by her father Dick, the former...
A former GOP senate candidate — who filmed himself setting his MAGA hat on fire — says he'll donate $1 million to charity if Trump goes on a live debate with him in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump was challenged to a debate by Arizona businessman Daniel McCarthy. McCarthy blasted Trump and said he would donate $1 million to charity if Trump accepts his offer. In 2020, McCarthy ran for Arizona's GOP senate nomination, but lost the primary race. A businessman who once ran...
‘Gay cake’ legal challenge thrown out by European Court of Human Rights

A man has lost a seven-year legal battle against the Christian owners of a Belfast bakery who refused to make him a cake with the slogan “support gay marriage” after his claim was ruled inadmissible by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).The ECHR said Gareth Lee had failed to “exhaust domestic remedies” in the long-running so-called “gay cake” case.In 2018, the UK Supreme Court ruled Mr Lee was not discriminated against when Ashers bakery refused to make him a cake with the slogan supporting gay marriage.Mr Lee then referred the case to the ECHR, claiming the Supreme Court failed...
