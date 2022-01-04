Poor People's Campaign And Women's March Activists Hold Day Of Action Outside The Supreme Court

A man has lost a seven-year legal battle against the Christian owners of a Belfast bakery who refused to make him a cake with the slogan “support gay marriage” after his claim was ruled inadmissible by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).The ECHR said Gareth Lee had failed to “exhaust domestic remedies” in the long-running so-called “gay cake” case.In 2018, the UK Supreme Court ruled Mr Lee was not discriminated against when Ashers bakery refused to make him a cake with the slogan supporting gay marriage.Mr Lee then referred the case to the ECHR, claiming the Supreme Court failed...
