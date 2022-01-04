ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden disapproval hits record high in new poll

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuOPE_0dcQhklN00

President Biden 's disapproval rating reached a new high in December, according to a new CNBC-Change Research poll.

Overall, the survey showed 56 percent of voters disapproved of Biden's performance in office, an uptick from 54 percent in September and 49 percent in April.

His approval rating now stands at 44 percent.

Biden was particularly hard hit when it came to the public’s opinion of his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the poll indicated that 60 percent of respondents disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy and 55 percent disapproved of his pandemic response.

For the economy, 72 percent said they disapprove of Biden's management of the price of everyday goods, and 66 percent said they did not approve of the president's efforts to help their wallets.

Additionally, 46 percent of respondents said the stock market is doing “not so good” or “poor” despite one of the market's best years in decades, according to CNBC, as the S&P 500 completed the year up 26.89 percent.

Regarding vaccine mandates, the survey also indicated that 50 percent said Biden had gone too far. Twenty-six percent said the administration had the right approach, and 24 percent said it had not gone far enough.

The survey included 1,895 respondents from Dec. 17 through Dec. 20. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Comments / 133

No reparations!!!!
4d ago

If not for ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, NYT, AP, print media, MSNBSleeze and other news outlets defending, promoting and covering for the Biden administration,,, Biden's approval rating would be around 18%.

Reply(15)
58
john smith
4d ago

you couldn't write a playbook on how to destroy this country and do any better of a job than joe at making every wrong move every step of the way

Reply(4)
19
Sheila Williams
4d ago

Just think if people realized that it's really Hillary and Obama running the country. Biden is not mentally capable of being president! THIS WAS A SCAM FROM BOTH SIDES!! THEY KNEW HE WASN'T FIT, BUT THEY ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!!!

Reply(4)
20
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cnbc Change Research
fox40jackson.com

New year, but same old polling woes for Biden

It’s a new year, but President Biden is still facing the same old deficit when it comes to his standing among Americans. The president’s approval rating stands at 40% approval and 54% disapproval in a USA Today/Suffolk University national poll released on Tuesday. An average of all the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reason.com

Americans Aren't Buying Biden's Agenda

The new year often feels like an opportunity to correct past mistakes—for example, improving one's diet or quitting smoking. This explains why 25 percent of Americans, and 40 percent of those under 30, make New Year's resolutions. Based on the latest poll from The Economist and YouGov, the Biden administration should adopt a New Year's resolution too. In particular, it should reconsider its domestic policy agenda. Americans aren't buying it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

Is Joe Biden living in the same universe as the rest of us?

In the month since it appeared in the United States, the Omicron variant has caused a lot of damage. Over 1 million new cases were reported Monday alone and, according John Hopkins University, nearly 1 in 100 Americans have tested positive for coronavirus in the last week. So far, it looks like 2022 may not be all that different from the years before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

New Poll Finds Mitch McConnell is Least Popular U.S. Leader: Even 52 Percent of Republicans Disapprove of Him

A new Gallup poll found that only fifty-two percent of Republicans approve of the job Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is doing as leader of the party in the U.S. Senate. Gallup polled the job approval rating of the eleven most visible and powerful federal officials and found McConnell to be the least popular overall. McConnell registered a dismal thirty-four percent approval rating and a whopping sixty-three percent disapproval rating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

New year, same demands: Joe Manchin will consider supporting Biden's agenda if monthly child tax credits get an income limit — or are removed altogether

Manchin tanked passage of Biden's agenda in 2021, largely because of the enhanced child tax credit. Axios reported Manchin is open to resuming negotiations if the CTC is cut or gets lower income caps. Manchin has remained adamant the CTC should be limited and has also proposed work requirements.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden says Covid surge isn't going to be 'new normal'

President Joe Biden said Friday that he does not believe the current surge in Covid-19 cases is the "new normal." "Covid, as we're dealing with it now, is not here to stay," Biden told reporters at the White House after making remarks on the December jobs report. "We're going to be able to control this."
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden says he does not think coronavirus is here to stay

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday he did not believe the coronavirus will be a permanent affliction for Americans. "No, I don't think COVID is here to stay," Biden told reporters after remarks on the U.S. economy. "The new normal is not going to be what it is now, it's going to be better."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

438K+
Followers
52K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy