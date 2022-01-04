ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Cambodian American mayor in U.S. takes office

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA refugee who survived the Khmer Rouge’s brutal rule has become the first Cambodian American mayor in the United States. Sokhary Chau, a city councilor in Lowell, Massachusetts, was unanimously picked by his council peers to assume the legislative body’s top post on Monday. He also became the city’s first Asian...

