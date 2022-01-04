Pittsburgh’s biggest banks and professional services firms stick with Covid strategies

WPXI PNC BANK Save the date: Here’s when PNC is bringing employees back to the office in Pittsburgh. (PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES)

PITTSBURGH — As the pandemic continues to rage and evolve, local banks, accounting and law firms remain cautious and unflinching with the latest variant.

Pittsburgh banks and professional services firms say they are maintaining safety protocols for those who opt to work at the office and expect no major strategic shifts amid the omicron/delta fueled acceleration of Covid-19 nationwide.

“As the Covid environment continues to change, PNC is looking at key indicators, following CDC guidelines and state and local ordinances and consulting with the medical community as we make decisions,” Marcey Zwiebel, senior vice president and director of corporate public relations at PNC Financial Services Group Inc., said Monday via email. “In 2022, PNC will continue to provide employees who have been working remotely with a flexible approach to work. This includes the option of voluntarily returning to the workplace, which began on June 14.”

©2022 Cox Media Group