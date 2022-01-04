ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

Mother, 2 children die in Haleyville house fire

By Drew Taylor
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbTT5_0dcQfrL800

HALEYVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A mother and her two children died in a house fire early Monday morning in Haleyville.

According to Winston County Coroner Tracey Holley, a house fire was reported Monday morning in the 2900 block of 11th Avenue, where Cara Evans, 44, and her two children, 8-year-old Annabelle and 4-year-old Jacob, died. Holley said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are devastated this morning as a school family at the loss of 2 of our precious Haleyville Elementary Students, Annabelle and Jacob Evans,” a message from Haleyville City Schools read on the school system’s Facebook page. “We ask that you keep this family, our teachers and staff and the friends of these precious children in your thoughts and prayers.”

The school system announced that they have set up an account at First National Bank to help cover funeral costs, as well as help out Cara’s husband. The account is under Haleyville Elementary: In Care of the Ricky Evans Family.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been started .

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man charged for attempted murder in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he alledlgey shot a family member in Perdido, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Dillon Johnson, 24, was charged for a shooting that happened on Jan. 8 at Lonnie Hadley Road in Perdido. The victim who was shot was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in crash on Drewery Road outside Monroeville

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Monroeville man was killed in a crash on January 7 on Drewery Road in Monroe County. Thomas E. Montgomery, 54, was killed while riding in a 1996 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe ran off the road and struck a nearby tree, according to a news release from the Alabama Law […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Haleyville, AL
Crime & Safety
Haleyville, AL
Accidents
City
Haleyville, AL
WKRG News 5

Highway 45 crash claims the life of teenager

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A car crash early Friday morning in Citronelle led to two victims being sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One, a teenager, later died from their injuries. The crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from McIntosh, Ala. after her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Evans
WKRG News 5

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WKRG News 5

Destin Fire-Rescue responds to plane unable to take off due to “bird wire”

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was an unusual call for Destin Fire-Rescue in Okaloosa County. According to a Facebook post Friday, a private plane a Destin jet couldn’t take off “due to bird wire that was wrapped around the tail causing interference with flight.” The ladder crew responded with some outside-the-box thinking. They used the […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Wiat#First National Bank#Haleyville Elementary
WKRG News 5

2 Thomasville police officers injured by driver

(UPDATE 9:42 p.m. 1/7/22): Thomasville Police have identified the driver as Tamika L. Woods. Woods is charged with second-degree assault, attempt to elude and obstructing governmental operations. ORIGINAL STORY THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Thomasville Police officers were almost run over after the driver of a car sped away from officers during a traffic stop […]
THOMASVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

UDPATE: Pedestrian struck at Glass Avenue in Pensacola

UPDATE (9:30 p.m. 1/7/2022): Florida Highway Patrol confirms that one pedestrian was killed by a vehicle. One block on Glass Drive is currently blocked. ORIGINAL STORY ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Jan. 7 in Pensacola. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Glass […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

Ozark Firehouse Subs owner makes a death wish to a customer

Correction: A previous version incorrectly said the Firehouse Subs owner also owned a franchise in Enterprise, Alabama. He is not the owner of the Enterprise Firehouse Subs. OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — It was a normal day for Cinnamon Clarke and her husband when they decided to share a sandwich from the Firehouse Subs in Ozark. […]
OZARK, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy