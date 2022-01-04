Mother, 2 children die in Haleyville house fire

HALEYVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A mother and her two children died in a house fire early Monday morning in Haleyville.

According to Winston County Coroner Tracey Holley, a house fire was reported Monday morning in the 2900 block of 11th Avenue, where Cara Evans, 44, and her two children, 8-year-old Annabelle and 4-year-old Jacob, died. Holley said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are devastated this morning as a school family at the loss of 2 of our precious Haleyville Elementary Students, Annabelle and Jacob Evans,” a message from Haleyville City Schools read on the school system’s Facebook page. “We ask that you keep this family, our teachers and staff and the friends of these precious children in your thoughts and prayers.”

The school system announced that they have set up an account at First National Bank to help cover funeral costs, as well as help out Cara’s husband. The account is under Haleyville Elementary: In Care of the Ricky Evans Family.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been started .

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

