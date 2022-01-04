ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle close on Kieran Trippier deal to kick-start January rebuild

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare...

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
Daily Mail

Newcastle close in on a £12m deal for Kieran Trippier with England star set for a medical after skipping Atletico Madrid training to become Saudi owners' first signing since their takeover

Newcastle United are closing in on the £12million signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. The England right-back missed training in Spain on Tuesday morning and is now due on Tyneside for a medical. Sportsmail understands the Magpies have brokered a deal of £12m plus £3m in add-ons for...
fourfourtwo.com

Kieran Trippier set for Newcastle medical ahead of move from Atletico Madrid

England defender Kieran Trippier is due to undergo a medical at Newcastle on Wednesday as the Magpies prepare to launch their January rescue mission in earnest. The PA news agency understands Trippier will travel to Tyneside following discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Atletico Madrid.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Newcastle United to sign FOUR Gunners stars

Arsenal are preparing themselves for Newcastle United to raid their squad of a whopping four players. That's according to The Telegraph, who say that the relegation-threatened Magpies are looking to rebuild this winter, having secured the services of Kieran Trippier for a fee of around £12m. Thank you for...
Tribal Football

Newcastle agree £12m deal for Atletico Madrid fullback Trippier

Newcastle United have agreed a fee with Atletico Madrid for Kieran Trippier. The Magpies will part with £12m to sign the 31-year-old right-back. Trippier joined Spanish side Atletico in 2019 from Tottenham for £20m. He will be reunited with Eddie Howe, who signed him while he was at...
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
Daily Mail

Diego Simeone pays tribute to Kieran Trippier as the defender prepares to depart his Atletico Madrid side and seal a £12m move to Newcastle... admitting he is set to lose a 'very important footballer' in the January transfer window

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits he is set to lose a 'very important footballer' in Kieran Trippier ahead of the defender's proposed move to Newcastle. Trippier, 31, has arrived in Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of his lucrative switch to St James' Park. Sportsmail understands Newcastle have secured...
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Gunners to land Dusan Vlahovic at cut-price deal – thanks to their key bargaining chip giving them an edge over Tottenham

Arsenal are set to bid just £45m for Dusan Vlahovic – considerably cheaper than the £60m fee Tottenham were tipped to pay. That's according to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that Arsenal hold a key negotiating chip over their bitter north London rivals, when it comes to securing the Fiorentina man.
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
The Independent

Antonio Conte yet to speak to Tottenham about January transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is waiting for a meeting with the club over transfer plans this month.Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how his squad can be improved during the January transfer window, which opened on Saturday.The Italian wanted extra time to evaluate his players and he is now ready to report back on those he wants to move forward with.“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” he said ahead of his first return to Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final...
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
Tribal Football

Man City manager Guardiola, Burnley boss Dyche to miss FA Cup ties

Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss their clubs' FA Cup third-round ties after testing positive for Covid-19. City assistant Juanma Lillo has also contracted the virus. Guardiola and Lillo are among 21 people at City isolating before the cup tie at Swindon Town on...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
