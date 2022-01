The City of Collegedale is pleased to announce the launch of the Collegedale Community Survey in early January. The City is partnering with independent consultant Polco to administer the survey which includes questions about quality of life, important characteristics of the community, and services provided by the City of Collegedale. The instrument, known as the National Community Survey™, is a cost-effective survey of resident opinion and an important benchmarking tool that allows for comparison among communities.

