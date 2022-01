NSCA has announced its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards. The association is currently accepting submissions, and the acceptance period will continue through Jan. 17. There are, in fact, no entry fees involved. Winners will be honored in a variety of NSCA and industry publications, blogs, social-media channels and newsletters, including Commercial Integrator properties. In addition, winners will receive recognition at NSCA’s 24th annual Business & Leadership Conference (BLC 2022). That event, of course, will take place Feb. 23 to 25 in Irving, Texas.

