Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The security concern is what holds institutional investors back from investing in crypto and digital assets, found a survey, as Bloomberg reported. 79% of the respondents see asset custody as the key consideration whether to invest in this space. The report was commissioned by Nickel Digital Asset Management, and involved interviews with 50 wealth managers and 50 institutional investors - who collectively manage around USD 108.4bn - across the US, the UK, Germany, France, and the United Arab Emirates.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO