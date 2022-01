KALAMAZOO, MI – The secret to the grinders and pizzas from Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders comes early in the process with high-quality ingredients. The tomatoes come from a farm that packages them within 4 hours of picking, the meats come without additives and fillers and the bread is made from scratch every day, owner Scott Strawhun said.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO