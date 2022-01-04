ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vocalist-Songwriter Eugenie Jones Revels In Variety Both Musical And Geographical On 'Players,' Set For March 11 Release By Open Mic Records

By TERRI HINTE PUBLICITY
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

[Making the album] was way beyond anything I'd ever done. And while it was a foreboding prospect, once I make up my mind, I'm very tenacious about doing what it takes to achieve my heart's desire. —Eugenie Jones. “Wide-ranging” takes on a new meaning with the March 11 release...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Vibe

DJ D-Nice Helped Us Survive The Pandemic’s Shutdown And His Life Leveled Up In The Process

In his artistically decorated modern styled home in Los Angeles, Derrick “DJ D-Nice” Jones is a neat freak. Everything is in it’s proper place. He greets this sunny morning with a warm smile but serious, “everyone can leave their shoes at the door.” The busiest music spinner is coming off of one of his frequent, yet random Club Quarantine Instagram live late night four or five hours long sets. These sets are his way of still thanking those that helped elevate his status during the shutdown days of 2020. It’s mid-May 2021 and he is in a great mood, you would...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
MUSIC
CBS New York

Bon Jovi Announces 2022 Tour Dates, But None In New Jersey So Far

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville. The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.
MUSIC
Justin Chart: Live In Los Angeles

Los Angeles-based, award-winning, musician Justin Chart is both an accomplished singer-songwriter and a superlative saxophonist. Chart infuses his jazz work with a distinct melodicism and his pop songs with a crackling spontaneity. A number of his releases are recorded in one take and are mostly improvised while eschewing dissonance and embracing lyricism. His tenth, Live in Los Angeles, is no different. Accompanying him through this exciting set of 12 originals are a rotating cast of sidemen all of whom share Chart's artistic vision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Nu Band: In Memory of Mark Whitecage: The Nu Band Live At The Bopshop

Multiple reedman Mark Whitecage (1937-2021) may not have enjoyed the profile he deserved, but he was an extraordinary improvisational free-jazz force who recorded prolifically for CIMP Records. Bassist Joe Fonda, a member of Whitecage's Nu Band, enjoyed a forty year musical involvement with the man, and In Memory Of Mark Whitecage: The Nu Band Live At The Bop Shop is Fonda's posthumous tip of the hat to his old running mate. It is a recording bursting with the lifeforce —one of Whitecage's last, from 2018—with Fonda and Whitecage joined by quartet-tone trumpeter Thomas Heberer and drummer Lou Grassi.
MUSIC
Composer / Guitarist Justin Morell To Release 'Exit Music For Intelligent Life On Earth'

Guitarist and composer is releasing his newest album, Exit Music for Intelligent Life on Earth, a collection of twenty-one short works for multiple guitars and drums. This is the follow-up to the much acclaimed All Without Words: Variations Inspired by Loren (2021) by the John Daversa Jazz Orchestra featuring Justin Morell, on which Morell was the composer and guitarist.
MUSIC
Rodger Fox Big Band: You Gotta Know

As trombonist Rodger Fox's superb New Zealand-based big band thunders toward its golden anniversary in 2023, the recordings keep coming. Here are two more, the first (Live) taped in October 2020 during what must have been a much longer concert at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland; the second, You Gotta Know, recorded that same year in Brooklyn, New York, following the band's appearance at the Jazz Education Network conference in New Orleans. The concert date features guest pianist Michael Houstoun, and its rather brief half-hour playing time includes a "bonus" track, "I Wish You Love," showcasing the ensemble's longtime vocalist, Erna Ferry, backed by a quintet led by Fox and Houstoun. The studio date in Brooklyn encompasses nine selections and runs for twenty minutes longer than the Auckland concert.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Jazz Music#Music Industry#Geographical#Open Mic Records#A R#Irving Berlin
Reggie Quinerly: New York Nowhere

Born in Houston, drummer Reggie Quinerly attended his hometown's famous High School of the Performing and Visual Arts. He then moved on to study under such masters as Jimmy Cobb, Lewis Nash, and Kenny Washington in the Masters in Jazz Studies program at Juilliard, and released his debut recording, Music Inspired by Freedmantown (Self Produced, 2012) soon after graduating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miles to Go by Daniel Dyonisius

"Miles to Go" is a modern jazz ballad that blends a memorable, relaxing and melodic theme with improvisation. This original composition by Daniel Dyonisius – a guitarist and composer from Jakarta, Indonesia – is inspired by a difficult journey and perseverance. It is a title track from his debut album.
MUSIC
Texas Songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson Believes Indigenous Music Is Folk Music

The self-titled country album by East Texan singer-songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson (Choctaw-Apache) oozes of the iconic “Wild West” with honky-tonk sensibilities and bluegrass touches that combine so many favorite textures and styles of country and Americana’s primordial ooze. His personality and identity are forward in every aspect of the project, from the lyrics to the production to the genre fluidity of each individual track – all of which marvelously combine into a cohesive whole.
TEXAS STATE
Leading Contemporary Composer / Clarinetist Sam Sadigursky Celebrates The Release Of A Three-CD Set Inspired By New York’s Borscht Belt Region

Between international tours with the critically-acclaimed Philip Glass Ensemble, the award-winning composer/clarinetist Sam Sadigursky today announced the upcoming release of his latest recording project The Solomon Diaries. A sophisticated collection of true era-defining cross-genre composition, this trio of compelling albums showcases Sam’s wide-ranging eclecticism that references jazz, world music, and post-minimalism. Inspired by the dramatic rise and fall of the famous Borscht Belt region, The Solomon Diaries is an aural reflection on America’s Jewish Vacationland celebrating the monumental place that it has in American cultural history and capturing absence, loss, and change within the Jewish American immigrant story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Music
Philadelphia Heritage Art Ensemble

Fred Adams, an inspiring composer and bandleader, formed the Philadelphia based jazz sextet known as the Philadelphia Heritage Art Ensemble (PHAE) in 1993. The PHAE was created as a result of a proposal made by Ron Dewey Wynn to present the compositions of the late Philadelphia jazz composers Hank Mobley and Lee Morgan along with Fred's original compositions at the Mill Creek Cultural Center in Philadelphia. It was there that Fred joined the house band with additional artists and the PHAE was born.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lansdowne Folk Club presents singer-songwriter Diana Jones

Lansdowne Folk Club will present American singer-songwriter Diana Jones, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Twentieth Century Club, 84 S. Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets, on sale now, are $20 when purchased in advance online or with an advanced phone reservation and $25 without an advance reservation.
LANSDOWNE, PA
Doug Hall's Best Recordings Of 2021

To echo the converging sentiments and "high-fives" for a slew of extraordinary releases under a continued full-frontal assault of Covid Revenge part 2, there is a lot to embrace. I found myself sweeping though streaming releases and recordings of a vast variety of jazz genre. Seeing new faces and old and making discoveries. Such a wide ranging source of jazz material for 2021 that one needs an extra ear. Contributions from legends like Chick Corea (posthumous) and Pharoah Sanders, to eclectic contemporary journeys by artists Sons of Kemet, Alfa Mist and then there's just the luscious blend of mesmerizing vocal ranges from stellar jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding and the dense ascending compositions of Vijay Iyer. And a folksy heartfelt acoustic blues, rooted in America's past by Eric Bibb. And, of course, all the exceptional accompanying musicians on all these releases and more. A feast for the listening table.
MUSIC
Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

As on a high speed, downhill slalom chase, listeners are suddenly, nakedly and without poles hurled into "Missed Calls"; the opening burst of sublime energy and groupthink cracks Voyages wide open, sets the mad, determined pace and tone for a craftily organic, six-song, free-jazz adventure which never lets up. It is breakneck rhythm churning, keening, into whiplash waves, a wake up call of massive proportions. "Missed Calls" busts Berlin-based, British pianist Julie Sassoon and her henchmen from isolation and double dare listeners to free themselves from their sad quarantine and try the best they can to keep up.
MUSIC
John Pietaro's Best In Jazz And New Music 2021

Artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should. This year in which we celebrated the return of live performance and simultaneously foresaw a rise in virus numbers and the resumption of show and venue closings, the pervasive issue remains on the anti-vax know-nothings affecting the lives of the careful, caring and compliant. Health regs and advisories as simple as getting a lifesaving vaccine are not too much to ask for, yet conservative talking heads retain their manipulative stronghold over the frightened Right, conveniently confounding vaccine mandates as anti-liberty. That's a rancid swill of "states' rights," xenophobia, guns-lobbies, white citizens' councils (spelled with three Ks), sexist old boys' clubs and corporate dollars. While the effects of this on the creative community shouldn't be first in the complaint line, the fact is, artists and arts institutions have been decimated and the prospect of yet another lockdown has already seen tours cancelled and records labels rethinking contracts. Still, artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should.
MUSIC
Itaru Oki Quartet: Live At Jazz Spot Combo 1975

Live At Jazz Spot Combo 1975 constitutes the second entry from trumpeter Itaru Oki, who died in 2020, in the fascinating series of Japanese free jazz recordings licensed from the Chap Chap label by the Lithuanian NoBusiness imprint. It follows Kami Fusen (2017) which presented another live date from 21 years later. One of the pioneers of the music in his native country, Oki moved to Paris in 1974, subsequently working with many luminaries including saxophonists Steve Lacy, Noah Howard and Sam Rivers, and was part of some acclaimed releases thereafter, Symphony For Old And New Dimensions (Ayler Records, 2009) in particular comes to mind.
MUSIC

