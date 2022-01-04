ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. manufacturing activity moderates in December; supply constraints ebbing-ISM

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing slowed in December amid some cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most since early 2020 when the pandemic disrupted economic activity. The Institute for...

AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US service industry grows more slowly in December

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months. The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its monthly survey of service industries declined to a reading of 62 last month, from an all-time high of 69.1 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters,...
BUSINESS
agrinews-pubs.com

Ethanol industry clearing pandemic hurdles

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — After falling to a seven-year production low in 2020, the ethanol industry is bouncing back. “The ethanol industry really made great strides in 2021 in terms of recovering from the COVID pandemic,” said Geoff Cooper, Renewable Fuels Association president and CEO. Cooper reflected on the...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

U.S. trade deficit jumped to $80.2 billion in November

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday the U.S. trade deficit jumped from $67.2 billion in October to $80.2 billion in November. Exported goods and services increased just 0.2% to a total of $224.5 billion, the Commerce Department's BEA said. That brings the U.S. trade...
ECONOMY
stlouiscnr.com

U.S. Equipment Manufacturers Predict Rising Demand in 2022

More than 80 percent of Association of Equipment Manufacturers members predict rising demand for construction and agriculture equipment during 2022. According to AEM Director of Market Intelligence Benjamin Duyck, a recent membership survey’s findings indicate that 44 percent of those asked believe construction equipment demand in 2022 will prove above normal, while 65 percent of those surveyed believe the demand for ag-related equipment will be above normal.
BUSINESS
mix929.com

Fed may need to hike rates faster, reduce balance sheet quickly, minutes show

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials said last month that the U.S. labor market was “very tight” and might need the U.S. central bank not just to raise interest rates sooner than expected but also reduce its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation, according to minutes of their Dec. 14-15 policy meeting.
