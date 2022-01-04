ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A photoconversion-tunable photosensitizer with diversified excitation and excited-state relaxation pathways

Cover picture for the articleIn a paper published in Science China Chemistry, scientists present an orthogonal carbazole-perylene bisimide pentad, which is a photoconversion-tunable photosensitizer with diversified excitation and excited-state relaxation pathways. Integrating multiple photosensitive properties into an "all-in-one" photosensitizer shows great promise for the treatment of cancers owing to synergistic effects among them....

