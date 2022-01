The Chase 5/24 rule is probably the most written about rule in the hobby (our guide on it here 😏) but it seems like things may be shifting with Chase. A month, or so, ago Chase lifted 5/24 on some of their cards. This worked for almost everyone on Amazon and then select people on other co-branded cards. An interesting twist for sure but now something new is cropping up with Chase. It appears Chase 5/24 authorized user procedures have changed. In the past you could inform the Chase rep on the recon call that some of your cards were authorized user accounts and they would remove them and then approve you. Lately, people have been told that it doesn’t matter during recon and they count the same. Most of the data points are dealing with Chase Business Ink cards.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO