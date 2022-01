LOS ANGELES — It's that time of year yet again when we all resolve to be better versions of ourselves with the simple flip of a calendar — as if it were that easy. It can be difficult to change entrenched behaviors, especially when it comes to doing things that benefit the greater good. Helping the planet may not always feel as if we are also helping ourselves because the impacts can be intangible, incremental and cumulative.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO