San Diego, CA

Pop-Up Sensors Measure Electronic Signals in Cardiac Cells

By Conn Hastings
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at University of California San Diego have developed a tiny ‘pop-up’ sensor that can measure the electronic signals propagating inside cardiac cells. The technology consists of tiny spike-like protrusions that can penetrate cell membranes without causing damage, and which can detect electrical signals within individual cells and between cells in...

www.medgadget.com

EurekAlert

‘Cryobioprinting’ serves up towers of frozen cells

A new technique takes bioprinting — in which an ink of cells is printed, layer by layer, to form a structure — to a whole new, and icy level. Investigators from the Zhang lab at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a technology that they term “cryobioprinting,” a method that uses a bioink embedded with cells to print frozen, complex structures that can be easily stored for later use. The team introduced cryobioprinting in a paper recently published in Matter and further described how to apply the technology to muscular tissue engineering in a paper just published in Advanced Materials.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Quantum Sensor to Detect SARS-CoV-2 More Accurately

Researchers at MIT have designed a quantum sensor to detect SARS-CoV-2. While the device is still theoretical, the researchers have used mathematical simulations to show its potential, and the data and design indicate that it may be faster, more accurate, and less expensive than the current gold-standard technique, PCR. The system is based on nanodiamonds to which viral RNA binds, causing a change in the magnetic properties of the system and leading to a measurable change in fluorescence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-cell-autonomous manner of AAV administration to attenuate cardiomyocyte hypertrophy by targeting paracrine signaling on ECM to reduce viral dosage

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 2 (2022) Cite this article. Adeno-associated virus (AAV) is one of the most powerful vectors for exogenous gene delivery.1 However, the risks associated with the high dosages of AAV administration that are required to achieve meaningful effects limit the applicability of this method. Generally, AAV only presents cell autonomous manner in infected cells. Besides, mosaic genetic editing or gene therapy would trigger global biological function restore by above 30"“40% infective ratio in heart diseases.2 However, if non-cell-autonomous effect could be achieved for AAV gene therapy, the viral dosage for AAV administration would reduced significantly, avoiding high dosage risks. Extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling is a response to maladaptive stimuli, especially for exceeding mechanical stress.3 Increased stiffness of myocardial tissue ECM is associated with enhanced mechanotransduction and activation of integrin/Hippo/Yap signaling.4 Several cytokines and molecules are involved in ECM remodeling by paracrine manner, including CTGF. Accordingly, we speculated it might be potentially a non-cell-autonomous target to attenuate cardiac hypertrophy by inhibiting Ctgf based on its paracrine character to reduce the dosage of AAV. Besides, micro (mi)RNAs regulate many biological processes and Ctgf transcription,3,5 which is also a perfect nucleotide sequence for AAV delivery. To test this hypothesis, we developed a strategy for AAV-mediated delivery of miRNA targeting Ctgf to reverse the ECM remodeling to attenuate CM hypertrophy and attempt to calculate the minimum dosage of AAV required to achieve a biological therapeutic effect.
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

The Botulinum Toxin Market to Stray from Conventional Methods to Digitization

The Botulinum Toxin Market is expected to witness a staggering CAGR going forward. The gamut of care is being driven by the usage of sensors, digital technologies, and wearables, thereby allowing the healthcare personnel to delve deep into the patients’ live – be it pre-operative, post-operative, or the period in between. Consumer tech companies are into making caregivers visible outside of the clinical environment a reality.
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

Withings Body Scan electronic smart scales measures EKG and more

If your New Year’s resolution is to monitor your bodyweight and metrics you may be interested in a new electronic smart scales unveiled by Withings in the form of the Body Scan. Marketed as a “Connected Health Station” the Withings Body Scan smart scales not only offers weight tracking features but as the company’s most advanced scale to date providing you with the ability to measure key health vitals from the comfort of your home.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Finger Clip for Blood Pressure Monitoring

At the University of Missouri a team of researchers developed a custom finger clip device that can continuously measure a variety of vitals, including blood pressure. The novel device represents a new way to measure vitals, and contains two commercial photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors that operate at two different points on the finger. This approach allows the researchers to simultaneously calculate pulse wave velocity and also measure blood oxygen saturation, body temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate.
thefabricator.com

DXMR90 controller from Banner designed for processing machine sensor signals

Banner Engineering has released the DXMR90 industrial controller, a compact device that serves as a central hub for processing incoming signals from equipment, including sensors attached to machinery. It then outputs a combined data stream that provides direct visibility of active processes, detects opportunities for specific productivity improvements, and enables advanced predictive maintenance capabilities.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report

Clinical conditions such as arterial occlusion, peripheral vascular conditions, and micro and macro diabetes complications are diagnosed by making use of blood flow measurement devices and this will drive the growth of the market for the same. Blood flow measurement devices from clinical applications such as intracranial monitoring, tumour monitoring, gastroenterology, peripheral vascular diseases, diabetes, and dermatology. However it is the segment of vascular diseases which is making use of blood flow measurement devices to the highest. This is because the segment is benefiting from people who are suffering from obesity and cardiovascular disorders. As a staggering number of people are suffering from obesity and cardiovascular disorders, the demand for blood flow measurement devices increase.
MARKETS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
Real Simple

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 35.0 % over the forecast period | DiaMonTech GmbH, Nemaura Medical Inc., Integrity Applications

Non-invasive glucose monitoring holds extraordinary guarantees for managing diabetes by giving better and painless blood glucose estimation prompting extension of non-invasive blood glucose screen market in the conjecture time frame. These devices are used to estimate the levels of blood glucose in individuals experiencing diabetes, without penetrating the skin, or causing pain or injury. The regular change in blood glucose levels in diabetic patients must be followed by the glucose monitoring gadget. Glucose monitoring devices can be invasive or non-invasive, however, the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices market is expanding because of the need for a financial, minimized, easy and advantageous gadget for the patients to utilize.
BUSINESS
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

