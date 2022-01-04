ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Eminem Bought A Bored Ape NFT Resembling Him For Over $450,000

energy941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFTs are the craze right now, especially the Bored Ape NFTs and now it has gotten even more popular as Eminem is the latest artist to purchase a Bored Ape NFT that resembles him. Eminem...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Big30 Reveals How Many Millions He Made From Rap In 2 Years

It appears Moneybagg Yo’s N-Less Entertainment pupil Big30 has picked up on the “Wockesha” rapper’s entrepreneurial mindset. In a series of Instagram stories Big30 previously shared that began recirculating on Friday (December 31), the Memphis rapper flossed the multi-million dollar gross earnings he has managed to rake in since becoming a mainstream rapper in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Rick Ross Tells The 85 South Comedy Show Hosts He Has to Use the Bathroom, Never Comes Back – Watch

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Rozay appeared on a recent episode of the show, which aired on Dec. 17. The interview with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean seemed to be going well until around the 37-minute mark. After enthusiastically answering a question about his early singles "Hustlin" and "Push It," Ross notifies the hosts he needs to take a leak. "Let me use the bathroom one time and I'ma take this jacket off," Ross says before taking a sip of his beverage and exiting the room.
NFL
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Post Malone
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Timbaland
Person
Lil Baby
103.5 KISSFM

New Eminem and Dr. Dre Song Snippet Surfaces – Listen

Brace yourselves because Eminem and Dr. Dre have apparently been in the studio cooking up some new music. On Sunday (Dec. 12), a snippet of a new, untitled track from the longtime rapper-producer duo surfaced on the internet via an Eminem subreddit page, but originally came from Stat Quo's Instagram Story (@stat_weatherman). In the clip, which is available on Reddit, but no longer on IG, Dre can be heard in the beginning, followed by Em, who raps, "Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re fuckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID."
CELEBRITIES
NME

Listen to new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg. Up to six tracks have been shared featuring two solitary tracks by the legendary rapper and producer – ‘Black Privilege’ and ‘Fallin Up’, alongside team ups with Eminem (‘Gospel’), .Paak (‘The Scenic Route’), Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (‘ETA’) and Ty Dolla $ign along with the late Nipsey Hussle appear on ‘Diamond Mine’. You can listen to all the songs below.
MUSIC
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Nft
investing.com

Slim Shady buys Bored Ape ‘EminApe’ NFT for $460K

Marshall Mathers III, better known as Eminem, joined the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” (BAYC) by purchasing one of the nonfungible token (NFT) Bored Apes for $462,000 on OpenSea’s NFT marketplace. Eminem’s Bored Ape depicts a gold chain necklace and khaki army cap that he wears in real life and has been officially added to his portfolio by OpenSea.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, & Eminem Delivered A Posse Cut For The Ages With "Forever"

Weeks before Kanye West would go into a self-imposed exile due to his MTV VMA antics, he appeared a star-studded track that was originally released as a rather obscure cut featuring Lil Wayne, a pre-Thank Me Later-era Drake, and Kidd Kidd. The 2015 XXL Freshman was ultimately dropped from the final version of the track, but he was replaced with a Relapse-era Eminem. Together, all four artists delivered a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration with "Forever," an undeniable posse cut for the ages.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Releases ‘Algorithm: The Movie’ For Def Jam Compilation

Snoop Dogg is sparing no expense to show the world his vision for Def Jam Records. On Friday (December 31), the D-O-Double-G and Def Jam executive consultant debuted the Algorithim movie, an hour-long combination of music videos from the project featuring artists such as 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Blxst, Dave East, Fabolous and more.
MOVIES
Complex

Video Shows Kanye Jamming in Studio Alongside Scarface

Is Kanye West reuniting with Scarface? It definitely looks that way. Newly surfaced video features the Donda rapper working in the studio with his former collaborator by his side. Though there’s no sound, the clip shows Ye enthusiastically playing the piano while Scarface nods his head to the beat. It’s unclear if Kanye was working on new material or if it was just jam session among friends.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
decrypt.co

Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club Ethereum NFT for $450K

Eminem quickly made his Bored Ape his profile picture on Twitter. The legendary Detroit rapper Eminem has aped in to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). He purchased one of the Ethereum-based Apes for 123.45 ETH ($452,000) on Thursday night and has since made the ape his profile picture on Twitter. Meanwhile, he appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs so far on OpenSea under the name Shady_Holdings.
PETS
CNET

The insane Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection explained

Eminem. Jimmy Fallon. Steph Curry. Snoop Dogg. What do these celebrities have in common? They're all members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a prestigious collection of 10,000 ape avatar NFTs all with different traits and attributes. You can see three Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs above -- that middle one with the captain's hat is Jimmy Fallon's.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Eminem Spends $450K USD on an NFT That Looks Like Him

With the rising interest in NFTs and the metaverse, more celebrities are tapping into the virtual space, including Eminem. The rapper most recently purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $450,000 USD. The graphic, dubbed “EminApe,” shows the signature Bored Ape figure dressed in a khaki army cap and...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

This Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $286,920 in ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum’s blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #5327 just sold for 70.00...
ANIMALS
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Ozzy Goes NFT, Eminem Goes Ape, Todd Kramer Loses His Apes

As the NFT profile pic trend continues, so too do the arguments over usage rights, permissions, and who gets to show off their cartoon ape or punk. On Boxing Day, Jillian York, an author and director at digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, noticed her portrait was being used in a new NFT collection called “Cipher Punks.”
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

US Rapper Eminem Splurges Nearly $500K On Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Grammy award-winning rapper, Eminem has purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Eminem has continued to increase his NFT holdings on OpenSea, which now stands at around 15 NFTs. It wraps up a year in NFTs in which the rapper has put his hands in a lot of pies within the ecosystem.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sold For 140 ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum’s blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #8827 just sold for 140.00...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy