Generations of drivers have dreamed of cruising down a coastal highway in a flashy red car while blasting Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” on the stereo. However, you may have heard claims that led you to keep on walking when you saw a shiny red automobile in a car dealer’s lot. For instance, some studies claim that law enforcement is more likely to pull over a red vehicle and ticket its driver. And rumors abound that red cars cost more to insure, simply based on their color.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO