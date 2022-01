The northern part of the Johnson Trolley Line pedestrian and bicycle path comes to a standstill at I-295 on Denow Road in Lawrence Township for pedestrians and bicyclists who want to continue south on the path. Princeton officials hope to close the gap between the northern and southern legs of the Johnson Trolley Line pedestrian and bicycle path in Lawrence Township.LEA KAHN/STAFF.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO