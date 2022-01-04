Here’s the list of Central Oregon school closures and delays
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Most Central Oregon schools are on delayed schedules and some are closed Tuesday due to several inches of heavy, wet snow and the resulting road conditions.
Here’s our current list – feel free to send updates, additions and revisions to stories@ktvz.com :
CLOSURES:
Sisters School District
Jefferson County 509J
Brothers and Paulina schools (Crook County)
TWO-HOUR DELAYS:
Bend-La Pine Schools
Redmond School District
Crook County Schools (except Brothers and Paulina closed)
Culver School District
Central Oregon Community College campuses (10 a.m.)
OSU-Cascades (campus to open at 10 a.m.)
St. Francis of Assisi School - Bend
Trinity Lutheran School - Bend
Redmond Proficiency Academy
NeighborImpact Early Head Start – Crook and Deschutes County
Bend Preschool
High Desert Montessori – Redmond (9 a.m.)
