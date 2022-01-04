ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Here’s the list of Central Oregon school closures and delays

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OT7W_0dcQYhrT00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Most Central Oregon schools are on delayed schedules and some are closed Tuesday due to several inches of heavy, wet snow and the resulting road conditions.

Here’s our current list – feel free to send updates, additions and revisions to stories@ktvz.com :

CLOSURES:

Sisters School District

Jefferson County 509J

Brothers and Paulina schools (Crook County)

TWO-HOUR DELAYS:

Bend-La Pine Schools

Redmond School District

Crook County Schools (except Brothers and Paulina closed)

Culver School District

Central Oregon Community College campuses (10 a.m.)

OSU-Cascades (campus to open at 10 a.m.)

St. Francis of Assisi School - Bend

Trinity Lutheran School - Bend

Redmond Proficiency Academy

NeighborImpact Early Head Start – Crook and Deschutes County

Bend Preschool

High Desert Montessori – Redmond (9 a.m.)

