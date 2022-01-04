ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Tritt Announces ‘Set In Stone’ Tour, Will Continue To Play Venues Without COVID Mandates

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Travis Tritt is hitting the road for two separate tours in 2022.

He had previously announced his acoustic tour that starts next week, where he is only playing venues that do not require any sort of COVID mandates, like proof of vaccination or a negative test.

He’s been outspoken against these kinds of mandates from the get-go, appearing on FOX News to explain why, and recently releasing a shirt taking a shot at the vaccine mandates.

He believes these mandates are about shame and division:

“This is not about following the science or trying to look out for the safety of the people there, this is about something else.

This is trying to divide people, this is trying to shame people, this is basically trying to discriminate against people that they don’t feel are clean enough to be a part of enjoying a concert like that.”

Now, he’s following-up with another, full-blown tour kicking off in March called Set In Stone in promotion of his 12th studio album that will continue in more venues without mandates or restrictions:

He’s starting off in Orange Beach, Alabama with Riley Green for Spring Break in March, and the rest of the tour will run through the beginning of May.

Check out the full list of dates here:

TRAVIS TRITT SET IN STONE 2022 TOUR DATES:

3/11/22 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

3/12/22 Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

3/18/22 Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

3/19/22 Hagerstown, MD – The Maryland Theatre

3/25/22 Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

3/26/22 North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3/31/22 Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

4/1/22 Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center

4/2/22 Robinsonville, MS – Gold Strike Millennium Center

4/9/22 Cocoa, FL – Cocoa Riverfront Park

4/10/22 Ormond Beach, FL – The Pavilion At Destination Daytona

4/14/22 Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center

4/16/22 Springfield, MO – Juanita K. Hammons Hall For The Performing For The Performing Arts

4/22/22 Dalton, GA – Dalton Convention Center

4/23/22 Peachtree City, GA – Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater

5/1/22 Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Travis recently released a video for one of the songs from the record, “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More”:

