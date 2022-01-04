ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acer Announces Sustainable National Geographic Aspire Vero

By Stephen Silver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, ahead of the start of the 2022 International CES, Acer announced the arrival of several new computers, including a special eco-friendly edition of its Aspire Vero, and a new series of Chromebooks. Billed as “a laptop for a better future,” the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition represents a...

Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This Is the Biggest Consumer Tech Expected To Be Revealed at CES 2022

With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer Aspire#Ngs#Pcr#Intel Core#Intel Iris Xe#Notebooks#Products Business#Acer Inc#The Aspire Vero#North American#Chromebooks
Robb Report

LG’s New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
cgmagonline.com

Acer Aspire Vero Laptop Review

Computers are highly fickle items that revolve around the ‘next big thing.’ Every year a new PC is released, or a new PSU, or even new graphics cards that immediately make the former outdated. Acer dares to be different by releasing a laptop made from sustainable materials, and a solid construction in their Acer Aspire Vero Laptop PC.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Acer announces refreshed Aspire C27 and C24 AIO PCs ahead of CES 2022

Acer has announced a major 2022 refresh for its Acer Aspire C27 and C24 All-in-One (AIO) workstation PCs. It's unclear when these refreshed PCs will be available or how much they will cost, but we expect to see them hit the market at some point in early 2022. While they're...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Acer debuts fresh Chromebooks and an eco-friendly National Geographic laptop

Acer debuted a trio of affordable Chromebooks on the eve of CES 2022, pairing them with an intriguing National Geographic-branded laptop that won’t be available to North American consumers, unfortunately. Of the three Google-powered laptops, the Acer Chromebook 315 (the CB315-4H/T) appears to offer the best value. At $299.99,...
COMPUTERS
investing.com

Acer Refreshes Aspire Workstations, Swift X Notebooks

Acer today announced a pair of additions to its thin, light and powerful lineup of Swift X laptops with discrete GPUs, consisting of a new 14-inch and 16-inch model. New Aspire C27 and C24 All-in-One (AIO) PCs were also released. All of the new PCs feature the latest 12th Gen Intel (NASDAQ: INTC )® Core processors.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Acer announces new Predator and Nitro PCs and monitors at CES 2022

It’s CES 2022 time, and that means new hardware and software announcements are plentiful today. Acer has joined the fray with an array of new gaming PCs and monitors from its Predator and Nitro lines for 2022. The announcements include both desktop PCs, laptops, and monitors, so let’s dive in.
COMPUTERS
Phandroid

Acer announces a trio of impressive Chromebooks at CES 2022

Just like the announcements that we’ve seen from Samsung already, some companies aren’t waiting until the 5th before introducing new products at CES 2022. Acer is the latest company to do so, as we’re getting a trio of new Chromebooks. Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) The Acer...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Acer Shows Off Swift X Laptop With An Intel Arc GPU And Aspire AIO Desktops With Alder Lake

Acer continues its barrage of product announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show with a new ultra-portable additions to its Swift X laptop range and two Aspire all-in-one (AIO) desktops, all with Intel's latest-generation Alder Lake hardware inside. These join an array of new products that include updated gaming laptops, updated gaming desktops, new Chromebooks, and new monitors.
COMPUTERS
Dealerscope

Additional Acer CES Announcements Include New Gaming and PC Products

In addition to the laptops it announced Monday, including three new Chromebook, Acer on Tuesday announced some additional CES products, including several in the gaming realm. The new products include a trio of gaming monitors: The Predator X32 gaming monitor, the Predator X32 FP gaming monitor, and the Predator CG48 gaming monitor. Also part of the lineup are a pair of gaming desktops, the Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop and the Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop.
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

Hisense, Lenovo, LG, Acer, and More Unveil New Lineups at CES

THE DAILY SCOPE, 1/4/22: CES 2022 is now in full swing as a result we have decided to do a special edition of The Daily Scope to keep you up to date with some of the exciting new tech and product announcements coming out of the event. Almost every hour, new lines of products are getting released and it’s important for independent retailers to know what’s out there in order to make informed stocking decisions.
ELECTRONICS
chromeunboxed.com

Acer’s latest Chromebooks, announced last fall, all get dedicated landing pages

I know we’re in the middle of CES 2022, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the tech world just comes to a halt outside of that event. As a matter of fact, more so than ever, there are interesting things going on outside the walls of the CES 2022 confines this week. Though Acer had some nice announcements at the yearly tech show – including a very, very interesting new Chromebook in the Spin 513 – they also have a few Chromebooks announced last fall that are edging closer to release.
COMPUTERS
techaeris.com

[CES 2022] Acer announces three new Chromebooks

Chromebooks have come a very long way since their inception. Chromebooks are now being used in many schools, churches, and even government agencies make use of them. Acer today unveiled three new Chromebooks designed for consumers needing a secure, easy-to-use, and affordable device for productivity, entertainment, and communication. These new Chromebooks come in three sizes and form factors and are furnished with everything consumers need, plus exceptional audio and video technology for entertainment and video conferencing.
CELL PHONES
Dealerscope

Samsung Unveils New RF-Harvesting Eco Remote and Feature-Packed TVs

When it comes to sustainable product packaging, Samsung’s eco-packaging boxes, which can be converted into a variety of slick small-scale furniture items, remain among the most innovative in the CE space. The updated 2022 Samsung Eco Remote announced today for CES 2022 is no exception: Made of recycled materials, the TV controller eschews a lithium-ion battery in favor of RF harvesting, which literally extracts energy from WiFi router radio waves. As with last year’s model, it also uses solar power. The new remote relieves users of the hassle of buying new batteries (and finding ways to recycle old ones). While the original Eco Remote came only in black, like seemingly every other TV remote on the market, the 2022 Eco Remote is also available in white. If users ever lose their remote, they can use the new voice control feature that 2022 Samsung TVs have in their programming.
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

Z-Wave Alliance Releases 2022 State of the Ecosystem Report

The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organization dedicated to advancing the smart home and Z-Wave technology, has released its third-annual Z-Wave State of the Ecosystem Report. The newly available report – fielded in cooperation with Interpret – offers a mix of syndicated data to create a baseline of the overall smart home market landscape, as well as data collected from a custom quantitative survey of 1,500 U.S.- based smart home device owners. The report examines current and future smart home technology trends, and new opportunities with an emphasis on the role Z-Wave plays in the market.
TECHNOLOGY

