Pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Des Moines (Des Moines, WA)

On Monday morning, a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Des Moines.

As per the initial information, officers quickly responded to the area of Pacific Highway South at South Kent Des Moines Road just before 7:30 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. The early reports revealed that a vehicle struck a person while they were crossing Pacific Highway South.

The driver of the commercial vehicle did not stop at the scene after the collision. On arrival, responders found the pedestrian unconscious in the northbound lanes of Pacific Highway S. They tried to revive the victim, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses informed the officers that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Pacific Highway South outside of a marked crosswalk. Just then, a large commercial truck, described as a semi or box truck, made a right turn from South Kent Des Moines Road and hit the victim. The vehicle continued going northbound on Pacific Highway after hitting the victim. No other details were provided.

The incident remains under active review.

January 4, 2022

Source: king5.com