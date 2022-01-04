ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for Tottenham Carabao Cup Tie

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night.

Chelsea host Antonio Conte's side before travelling to north London next week for the reverse leg. It is the first opportunity for both sides to reach a cup final this season.

Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) remain sidelined for the Blues, while Trevoh Chalobah aggravated his hamstring problem against Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaIsi_0dcQUWfq00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Romelu Lukaku was dropped for the Premier League draw on Sunday following his recent comments, but is expected to return to the matchday squad on Wednesday after Tuchel confirmed he would be in team training on Tuesday.

Tuchel said: "We were happy that we took the time that it needed to talk calmly about it. This is what we did. He apologised. he is back in the squad for today's training. The most important thing for me was to understand that it wasn't intentional.

"There are zero doubts to his commitment to the team club."

Andreas Christensen is a doubt, while Trevoh Chalobah has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

"Andreas is a doubt for tomorrow," added Tuchel. "Trevoh is out for tomorrow with re-injury."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cA0t_0dcQUWfq00
IMAGO / PA Images

Timo Werner could return to the bench, but a late decision will be made on his inclusion.

"If he has no reaction we can have him on the bench or give him some minutes," continued Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Ben Chilwell
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are through to the FA Cup fourth round thanks to a convincing home win against Chesterfield. It took the Blues just six minutes to get on the scoreboard, thanks to Timo Werner. From then on in, it was plain sailing. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku and Andreas Christensen all netted in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel pleased with Chelsea’s professionalism in FA Cup victory

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s professionalism in settling their FA Cup third-round clash with Chesterfield before half-time. The Blues cruised past their National League opponents 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, racing into a 4-0 half-time lead before a raft of withdrawals to keep players fresh.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea Team News#Tottenham Carabao Cup Tie#The Premier League#Matchday
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe in FA Cup 2022

With a great closing of the match, Tottenham reacts, avoids surprises and ends up eliminating Morecambe at home, a team that competed very well in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup. 8:51 AM5 hours ago. Tottenham, to show their power. On the other hand, Antonio Conte stressed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura bail out desperately poor Tottenham against Morecambe

Earlier this week Antonio Conte described every Tottenham Hotspur game as a “struggle”, and for long spells this was up there with the worst of them under his tenure or the reign of Nuno Espirito Santo before him. Unimaginative, disinterested and sloppy, Tottenham were desperately poor for much of this meeting with League One side Morecambe, who took the lead in north London and held onto it for more than 40 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why the FA Cup third round has never been more important

At Chesterfield’s Warminster Road training ground, they’ve been extra careful with the pitches over a chaotic Christmas period because they know the Stamford Bridge grass on Saturday will be so much better than what they’re used to, and the players need to adjust. Even in the modern game, such differences do still persist. So do traditional feelings about the FA Cup. The Chesterfield squad are giddy at the prospect of going to the home of the European champions on Saturday.“It sounds a bit surreal,” manager James Rowe said this week about his team’s trip to Chelsea. “We are back on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham net three late goals to avoid FA Cup upset against Morecambe

Tottenham needed three goals in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup upset against Morecambe as they came from behind to win 3-1 on an afternoon when record signing Tanguy Ndombele was booed off by the home crowd.Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal had the League One side – 59 places below their hosts on the football ladder – dreaming of the most famous result in their history, but a late blitz spared Spurs’ blushes.After Ndombele, who asked to leave the club last summer, angered the home fans by taking an age to leave the field when being substituted –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Antonio Conte refuses to be drawn on Tanguy Ndombele’s future after FA Cup boos

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte refused to be drawn on Tanguy Ndombele’s future after he was booed by home fans during the 3-1 FA Cup win over Morecambe.The Frenchman, the club’s record signing, angered Spurs fans after he took an age to leave the field when substituted with his side 1-0 down with only 21 minutes remaining.In an apparent act of defiance, Ndombele, who appeared to walk slower when the boos started, went straight down the tunnel so missed his teammates scoring three goals in the final 16 minutes to survive a cup upset.Anthony O’Connor had put the League One outfit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
712
Followers
5K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy