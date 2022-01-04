Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for Tottenham Carabao Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night.

Chelsea host Antonio Conte's side before travelling to north London next week for the reverse leg. It is the first opportunity for both sides to reach a cup final this season.

Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) remain sidelined for the Blues, while Trevoh Chalobah aggravated his hamstring problem against Liverpool.

Romelu Lukaku was dropped for the Premier League draw on Sunday following his recent comments, but is expected to return to the matchday squad on Wednesday after Tuchel confirmed he would be in team training on Tuesday.

Tuchel said: "We were happy that we took the time that it needed to talk calmly about it. This is what we did. He apologised. he is back in the squad for today's training. The most important thing for me was to understand that it wasn't intentional.

"There are zero doubts to his commitment to the team club."

Andreas Christensen is a doubt, while Trevoh Chalobah has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

"Andreas is a doubt for tomorrow," added Tuchel. "Trevoh is out for tomorrow with re-injury."

Timo Werner could return to the bench, but a late decision will be made on his inclusion.

"If he has no reaction we can have him on the bench or give him some minutes," continued Tuchel.

