Premier League

Report: Andreas Christensen Stalling on Chelsea Deal Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is stalling on signing a contract extension with the club amid interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning he is allowed to talk to foreign clubs about a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona are one of the reason's why Christensen's Chelsea contract renewal has stalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFtwI_0dcQUVn700
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Christensen has recently changed the agency of his representatives as contract talks broke down between him and Chelsea as he was reportedly close to signing a new deal within the last couple of months but is yet to have signed on the dotted line, with talks believed to have stalled.

Further reports state that the Dane had 'no intention' of staying at Chelsea due to the interest from Barcelona.

And now, Di Marzio supports these claims as he states that 'in recent weeks the deal seemed close to closing but the Danish defender changed agents and everything has to be redone'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uKwS_0dcQUVn700
IMAGO / PA Images

Di Marzio continues to write that the idea of 'changing shirt' is appealing, with Barcelona in mind.

Reports have previously stated that the Catalan club 'almost closed negotiations' with the defender in the last few months, after being very attentive of the situation, therefore he could still leave upon the expiry of his contract.

This comes after news that Cesar Azpilicueta is also 'very close' to making a move to the Catalan club as an agreement has been made in principle and only a 'few personal issues' can change the course of a transfer at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Dane will join his club captain at the end of the season.

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

