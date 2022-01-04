ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retreat To This Cozy, Stunning Minnesota Cabin And Escape The Cold!

By Shel B
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no better way to flee the cold than by relaxing in this romantic cabin fully equipped with a wood...

Related
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
Fox News

The coolest winter ice castles and sculptures in America

What’s the only thing cooler than a castle? An ice castle. Figuratively and literally, these ice castles and other impressive winter displays are among the best of the bunch. Read on for some of the most breathtaking ice castles and sculptures in the country. FYI: Unless specified or noted as a free attraction, check the website listed for entrance fees, which vary depending on age and day.
LIFESTYLE
97ZOK

Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin

I know many people are not going to like what I'm about to say, but I'm going to say it anyway...I really want to see some snow right now. I've given up wishing for a white Christmas, but it's officially winter, it's cold, and it would be nice if we finally had some pretty snow to look at and play in. My husband and I bought a really cool, double snow tube to give our girls for Christmas, and now I feel like it will be a complete letdown because they can't use it...yet.
WISCONSIN STATE
ViaTravelers

Top 10 Minnesota Road Trips to Take in 2022

Minnesota has a variety of charming small towns. From the South Minnesota farming communities to Northern Minnesota's pine lodge settlements, and everything in between. What I like most about Minnesota is that visiting each city and town is more than just going to a tiny community, on the off chance that you may see something.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Adventure Awaits on a Private Island When You Rent This Cozy Minnesota Cabin

We haven't even hit the middle of winter yet in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about summer plans and trips, right?. This cabin on Big Birch Lake is perfect for a family getaway because you get an entire island with it. That is right this private cabin sits on an island on Big Birch Lake in Grey Eagle, Minnesota and it is a great spot to kick back and relax on a beautiful Minnesota summer day.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Winter storm drops 18 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota

Snow totals reached 18 inches in parts of Minnesota on Monday morning, as a winter storm continued to drop snow and freezing rain on the region. The National Weather Service received a report of 18 inches of snow from a spotter near St. Mathias, south of Brainerd, as of 7 a.m. A spotter near Baxter reported 16 inches of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Traveling to Northern Iowa Today? Don’t, The Roads Are All Ice

2021 will end with a good chance for the white stuff. As you may have seen on our site earlier this morning, there's snow and/or a wintery mix in our forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday. But for residents further in northeast Iowa, winter arrived last night and is wreaking havoc on the roads this morning.
TRAVEL
mprnews.org

As snow departs Minnesota, dangerous cold arrives

As as storm exits Minnesota, leaving more heavy snow in its wake, it sets the stage for the first of a couple arctic blasts over the next week. A storm that brought another round of snow across Minnesota Tuesday is slowly making its way northeast, with the storm center near Duluth as of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Ten Amazing Family-Friendly Experiments For Minnesota’s (Latest) Cold Snap

Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Snow And Cold Air Headed To Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Driving conditions in southeast Minnesota deteriorated early Monday as light freezing drizzle began falling. The National Weather Service says the precipitation should gradually end but falling temperatures are expected through Monday afternoon. And then, another round of snow is in the forecast for Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With A Night Of Dangerous Cold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is bringing in the new year with a blast of arctic air. Nearly the entire state is under a wind chill warning from midnight to noon on New Year’s Day. According to WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer, communities in northern Minnesota could experience dangerously cold...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Made Chicken Alfredo Frozen Pizzas Recalled!

Kettle River Products, an Askov, Minnesota, is recalling just under 1,500 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The pizzas were sent to restaurants, retail locations, and fundraising programs in Minnesota...
ASKOV, MN
twincitieslive.com

Ice Castles

One of Minnesota’s most popular winter attractions is set to open in just two days. TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich is at the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. For tickets and more information, click here.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Faribault, MN
