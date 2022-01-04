ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29-year-old Tyler S Haynes succumbs to her injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 14 (Vancouver, WA)

By Susan Klien
 5 days ago
On Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed that 29-year-old Tyler S Haynes, from Vancouver, died of injuries she suffered after being hit by a vehicle on westbound State Highway 14.

The fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place on westbound State Highway 14 near Southeast 164th Avenue on Dec 26 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the reports, Tyler S Haynes had exited her stalled vehicle on eastbound Highway 14 and got hit while attempting to run across the westbound lanes.

On arrival, medics rushed her to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where she died of her injuries on Sunday. Reports further added that Haynes was driving a 2005 Ford Focus east on the highway and was involved in an accident near 164th Avenue. Her car broke down on the left shoulder due to the collision.

Haynes came out of her car, jumped over the barrier and tried to run across the westbound lanes when she got hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 35-year-old Cesar E Serrano Calles of Vancouver, remained uninjured. At this time, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident. No other details are made available.

An investigation continues.

January 4, 2022

Source: columbian.com

