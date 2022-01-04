Thomas Tuchel Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Romelu Lukaku's Commitment to Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has zero doubt's about Romelu Lukaku's commitment to the club despite his recent comments.

The Belgian faced backlash for a recent interview with Sky Sport Italia but has since held talks with the head coach.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel admitted that there are zero doubts over the striker's commitment.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked about the situation that the club find themselves in due to Lukaku's comments, the German said: "We have to adapt to the situation. It created some noise that you normally absolutely don’t want. This is understood. There are zero doubts in his commitment to the team and to the club.”

The Belgian was in good goalscoring form before the interview was released, bagging in back to back games against Aston Villa and Brighton.

Tuchel expanded as he admitted that before he read the interview there were no doubts over Lukaku's future.

IMAGO / PA Images

He continued: "He scored for us against Aston Villa, he scored for us in the next game. I forgot against who but he was there, he was decisive. We had the feeling, ‘oh there’s a really new start after injury and Covid’. That’s why there was a big surprise.

"Before the interview I never had a slightest doubt that he was not committed because his actions off the pitch, on the pitch, in his private life, all go in the same direction."

Chelsea face Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with Lukaku hoping to return to the squad to face his former manager Antonio Conte.

