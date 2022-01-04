ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Romelu Lukaku's Commitment to Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has zero doubt's about Romelu Lukaku's commitment to the club despite his recent comments.

The Belgian faced backlash for a recent interview with Sky Sport Italia but has since held talks with the head coach.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel admitted that there are zero doubts over the striker's commitment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5xf4_0dcQSzI300
IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked about the situation that the club find themselves in due to Lukaku's comments, the German said: "We have to adapt to the situation. It created some noise that you normally absolutely don’t want. This is understood. There are zero doubts in his commitment to the team and to the club.”

The Belgian was in good goalscoring form before the interview was released, bagging in back to back games against Aston Villa and Brighton.

Tuchel expanded as he admitted that before he read the interview there were no doubts over Lukaku's future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYGdP_0dcQSzI300
IMAGO / PA Images

He continued: "He scored for us against Aston Villa, he scored for us in the next game. I forgot against who but he was there, he was decisive. We had the feeling, ‘oh there’s a really new start after injury and Covid’. That’s why there was a big surprise.

"Before the interview I never had a slightest doubt that he was not committed because his actions off the pitch, on the pitch, in his private life, all go in the same direction."

Chelsea face Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with Lukaku hoping to return to the squad to face his former manager Antonio Conte.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian#Sky Sport Italia#Tottenham Hotspur#German#Spurs
Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Trust in Saul Rewarded as Midfield Pressure Relieved By Excellent Spaniard

Saul Niguez produced his best performance since joining Chelsea on Wednesday night against Tottenham Hotspur. The 27-year-old has found it difficult since his Deadline Day move to the capital from Atletico Madrid. A debut to forget for the Spaniard as his first taste of English football taught him the harsh realities and differences to sunny Spain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku to be fined by Chelsea after controversial interview

Chelsea have fully backed Thomas Tuchel in his response to the Romelu Lukaku situation, with the striker set to face “some discipline action”, understood to be at least a week’s wages.The Stamford Bridge boss stated that the 28-year-old has made it clear he “will accept” the punishment following his controversial interview to Sky Italia, but that the situation had now been cleared up. Tuchel largely put the issue down to “impatience”. In a press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur that was naturally dominated by Lukaku, the German manager could not confirm whether the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Adresses Comments Regarding 'Dream' to Play for Barcelona, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has adressed comments made to Sky Sports Italia regarding three 'dream clubs' in world football; Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The claims were made during an interview with the Italian broadcaster, which received heavy criticism in England and led to the forward being left out of Chelsea's clash vs Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
701
Followers
5K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy