Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere for Steve Carell Series

Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen is leaving the long-running NBC late-night comedy series.
Drezen revealed that she was exiting the show just over a year after she was named one of the show’s head writers in September 2020.
She said this week that she was leaving the show to focus on the Freeform animated comedy Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Baranski, which scored a series order earlier this month.
Drezen, who has also written on Peacock comedy series Girls5Eva, was initially hired as a staff writer on the show’s 42nd season in 2016, was promoted to supervising...
