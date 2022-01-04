ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Again, Tristan Thompson Cheated - A Look Back At His Cheating Scandals

 1 day ago

Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram stories confirming that he is the father of a child with Nichols and apologized to Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe KardashianReuters

On his Instagram Story, Thompson revealed he took a paternity test with Maralee Nichols' newborn baby born. It turned out that he was indeed the father of the Houston-based woman, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols."

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he said.

Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Maralee Nichols, Confirms He's The Father Of Her Son: "I Take Full Responsibility For My Actions. Now That Paternity Has Been Established I Look Forward To Amicably Raising Our Son."

Life has come fast at Tristan Thompson after he claimed he wasn't going to take care of his alleged third baby. The Sacramento Kings big man found himself involved in controversy again when personal trainer Maralee Nichols claimed she was pregnant with Thompson's baby and the player hadn't paid any child support.
Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian
Sad-Looking Tristan Thompson Shows Up At Daughter True's Dance Class, Hours Before Admitting Maralee Nichols' Baby Is His & Issuing Apology To Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson looked sad arriving at his daughter True's dance class hours before admitting to the world that DNA results prove he's the father of Maralee Nichols' child. The 30-year-old NBA player may have been hoping to see Khloé Kardashian as he showed in a blacked-out SUV. Getting out of the luxury ride, Tristan immediately spotted the paparazzi.
Feeling Merry! Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance in Now-Deleted Family Christmas Video With Kourtney

’Tis the season! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family Christmas video with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a now-deleted clip from Kylie Jenner’s TikTok. The adorable 23-second video shared by a Kardashian Instagram fan page on Thursday, December 9, showed Kourtney, 42, dressed in turquoise sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things festive while wearing reindeer antlers as she held a pony stick toy while walking around what appeared to be 24-year-old Kylie’s home.
Tristan Thompson Is Already Making Grand Gestures to Get Khloé Kardashian Back

Tristan Thompson is working overtime in his private life to clean up the mess that he made. Now that it’s officially confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, he has a lot of apologizing to do. It’s probably not enough that he publicly owned up to his mistakes and told his ex that he was “so incredibly sorry” for the whole world to see. The NBA star is also making some grand gestures to suck up to Kardashian, who certainly deserves better than the way she was treated repeatedly. According to...
Khloe Kardashian Will ‘Never’ Take Tristan Thompson Back: ‘This Was the Final Straw’

Think again. Tristan Thompson may have seen a romantic future with Khloé Kardashian, but his ex isn’t ready to forgive him for his dalliance with Maralee Nichols. “Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the NBA star, 30, and the reality star, 37. “He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw.”
