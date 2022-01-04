Again, Tristan Thompson Cheated - A Look Back At His Cheating Scandals

Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram stories confirming that he is the father of a child with Nichols and apologized to Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian Reuters

On his Instagram Story, Thompson revealed he took a paternity test with Maralee Nichols' newborn baby born. It turned out that he was indeed the father of the Houston-based woman, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols."

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he said.