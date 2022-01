PORTSMOUTH — Black Lives Matter Seacoast has announced the opening of nominations for its 2nd annual BLM Seacoast Excellence Awards. We need you to tell us the amazing Seacoast residents that you believe deserve recognition. Black, Indigenous and People of Color nominees older than 14 years old from all walks of life; artists, educators, activists, entrepreneurs, inventors, musicians, students, etc., that have made contributions to benefit the Seacoast areas of New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts including the cities of Lawrence & Lowell are sought.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO