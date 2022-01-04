ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walden, CO

Colorado Gray Wolf Kills Baby Cow Near Walden

By Kama
 6 days ago
It's natural, right? The predator and the prey. However, when the prey is a rancher's livelihood, it's different. Wildlife officials have confirmed that a domestic calf found dead near Walden in northern Colorado was killed by a wolf or wolves. Colorado Parks and Wildlife...

