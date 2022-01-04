Colorado Gray Wolf Kills Baby Cow Near Walden

It's a Colorado tradition each and every January in Colorado, but this year, the National Western Stock Show Parade will not be happening to kick off their 116th event. The National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, is something that folks not just from Colorado, but from all over the country look forward to each year. If you've never been, it always takes place in January at the Denver Coliseum and National Western Events Complex. This year's event takes place Saturday, January 8th through the 23rd. Rodeos, Bull Riding, Mutton Busting, 100's of vendors for shopping, and more food than you can likely handle in one trip. It's a load of fun for the whole family.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO