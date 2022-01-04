ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italy’s Tinexta denies interest in merger with Prelios

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 2 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian digital services group Tinexta said on Tuesday it was not interested in a deal with debt servicing firm Prelios after Il Messaggero newspaper reported the companies...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

India’s Reliance takes 26% stake in delivery firm Dunzo for $200 million

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm has invested $200 million for a 25.8% stake in Indian online delivery platform Dunzo to get a foothold into the rapidly growing market of superfast dispatch of household goods. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries said on Thursday its retail arm...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UK Regulator Probes NEC Software Solutions Merger With Capita

The United Kingdom’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into NEC Software Solutions’ acquisition of Capita Secure Solutions and Services. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Wednesday (Jan. 5) that it has filed an initial enforcement order under the Enterprise Act 2002. The measure provides the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Société Générale Buying Rival LeasePlan for $5.5B

Société Générale’s Paris-listed car leasing business ALD on Thursday (Jan. 6) announced it is buying TDR Capital-owned rival LeasePlan for 4.9 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in cash and shares to create Europe’s largest car leasing group, according to the Financial Times. The 2 billion...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UK Microchip Firm Arm Probes Payments to Chinese Joint Venture

U.K.-based microchip maker Arm has been looking into suspicious payments to senior executives at its Chinese joint venture Arm China, which it owns with a Chinese investment firm, according to a Telegraph report Thursday (Jan. 6). Arm’s technology has to do with smartphones, tablets and more often, connected cars, laptops...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#Reuters#Italian
Reuters

M&C investor sets out all share merger plan

LONDON (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in M&C Saatchi is proposing an all share exchange merger with her acquisition vehicle to provide more deal firepower for the British advertising group and bolster its tech capabilities, her company said on Friday. M&C said on Thursday that Vin Murria, its biggest shareholder,...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Italy reports record daily number of 189,109 coronavirus cases Wednesday

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday at 189,109 against 170,844 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 231 from 259. Italy has registered 138,276 deaths linked to the virus since its...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

India's Future Group shares jump after arbitration with Amazon halted

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Future Group companies jumped on Thursday, a day after an Indian court halted arbitration proceedings between the conglomerate and estranged partner Amazon.com Inc . A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed with Future Group that there was no legal...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia approves merger of units of Qatar’s Ooredoo, CK Hutchison

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia on Tuesday approved a $6 billion merger of telco units of Qatar’s Ooredoo and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison and set a deadline of 2025 for the merged entity to ramp up its services, its communication minister said. CK Hutchison Holdings and Ooredoo announced...
ECONOMY
WWD

What to Watch: The Evolution of Italy’s Manufacturing Pipeline

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — In these uncertain times, Italian entrepreneurs are following their North Star, increasingly turning to what they are confident will provide a competitive advantage — i.e., strengthening their companies’ manufacturing pipeline and supply chain. There is no reason to question whether this will continue in 2022, as the increasing price and scarcity of raw materials, shipment issues and political tensions weigh on companies’ bottom lines and inventories.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere Zegna’s first...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investors want $2.5 billion in class action over Bayer's Monsanto deal-report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investors are set to demand around 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) from Bayer as part of a possible class action lawsuit in Germany over the takeover of U.S. seed manufacturer Monsanto, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Monday. Citing a statement from specialist law firm Tilp Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft, the magazine said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

France's Le Maire sees 2021 growth higher than 6.25% forecast

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the country's growth would be significantly higher this year than the government's current forecast of 6.25%. Le Maire also told RTL radio that even though the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some...
ECONOMY
lanereport.com

German American completes merger with two Shelbyville banks

JASPER, Ind. — German American Bancorp has completed its merger with Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville, the parent company of Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville of Shelbyville, Ky., effective Jan. 1. Immediately following completion of the holding company transaction, Citizens Union Bank merged with and into German American’s banking subsidiary, German American Bank.
JASPER, IN
froggyweb.com

Germans see pandemic, pensions as biggest topics for 2022-poll

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans want their new government to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and safeguarding pensions in 2022, with fewer people wanting them to prioritise the climate crisis, an opinion poll showed on Sunday. The survey by pollsters Insa for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Germany wants G7 finance ministers to focus on recovery, climate protection

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany wants to use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen efforts to improve climate protection, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Saturday. “Germany has taken over the G7 presidency for 2022 – the...
EUROPE
Reuters

Not all merger boutiques will be equal in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Houlihan Lokey (HLI.N) isn’t typically the envy of Wall Street. But in 2022, the mergers shop worth $7 billion that doles out advice to midstream energy companies and middling dental groups will be. That’s thanks to a consolidation crackdown from global antitrust watchdogs that will crimp the ability of companies to do hairy, strategic deals.
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

S&P, IHS to offload units ahead of merger to meet antitrust conditions

(Reuters) -S&P Global and IHS Markit said on Monday they would sell a couple of businesses to satisfy antitrust requirements attached to the $44 billion merger of the financial information providers. S&P Global will sell securities data solutions provider CUSIP Global Services (CGS) to financial data services firm FactSet for...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy