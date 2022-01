The joy of those that want to be prominent depends upon others; the joy of those who seek satisfaction rises and fall with moods outside their control; however the happiness of the sensible outgrows their very own totally free acts. If there are gods and they are simply, then they will not care just how passionate you have been, however will invite you based upon the virtues you have actually lived by. If there are gods, yet unjust, then you should not wish to prayer them. If there are no gods, after that you will certainly be gone, however will certainly have lived a noble life that will survive in the memories of your enjoyed ones.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO