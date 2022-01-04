Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

KENTUCKY — As much as eight inches of snow are expected in some parts of the state as the first big snow of winter arrived in Kentucky. According to Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, the snow is expected to last all day and temperatures are expected to be in teh 20s. With cold temperatures, the Friday morning commute will be impacted as well. Freezing temperatures will create slick paths for those traveling as road crews will have a hard time getting the snow off the roadways.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO