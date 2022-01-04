ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm dumped 6.7 inches in...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow followed by some light freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Snowfall forecast

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Eastern U.S. faces possible ‘bomb cyclone’ of snow and wind

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather said on Thursday. A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
spectrumnews1.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm hits Kentucky

KENTUCKY — As much as eight inches of snow are expected in some parts of the state as the first big snow of winter arrived in Kentucky. According to Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, the snow is expected to last all day and temperatures are expected to be in teh 20s. With cold temperatures, the Friday morning commute will be impacted as well. Freezing temperatures will create slick paths for those traveling as road crews will have a hard time getting the snow off the roadways.
KENTUCKY STATE
wearebreakingnews.com

A Winter Storm Hits Parts Of The Southern United States

Tennessee – A winter storm covered parts of the southern United States in snowfall, freezing rain and hail on Thursday, blocking some roads in Tennessee as it passed through the Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and the northeast of the country. The storm began to hit the Nashville area Thursday...
NASHVILLE, TN
krwc1360.com

Bitter Windchill Follows Snow

Wright County was among a large portion of Minnesota that received a few inches of new snow on Wednesday, causing some slippery roads and a few adjustments to school and work schedules. Today, part two of the two-day wintery pattern settles in with a wind chill advisory, and some significant...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Star-Herald

Winter Storm Hits

The high winds on Tuesday, January 4 blew through Box Butte County with gusts from 60 to 75 mph according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Gusts reached 80 mph in many wind-prone areas of Wyoming. The threat of heavy snowfall and below zero temperatures led to the closure...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy