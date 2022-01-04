ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NextDecade Stock (NEXT): Why The Price Fell Today

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to NextDecade delaying an expected...

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock (SPPI): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell by 11.19% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies – fell by 11.19% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals announcing a strategic restructuring.
Carnival Stock (CCL): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) fell by 2.58% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) fell by 2.58% in the most recent trading session. Along with a broader market selloff, investors appear to be responding negatively to a bearish research report.
Sutro Biopharma Stock (STRO): Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) fell by over 29% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) – a clinical-stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics – fell by over 29% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a clinical update from the company’s ongoing, fully enrolled, dose-expansion Phase 1 study of STRO-002, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The discussion of the data will be held at an STRO-002 Virtual Event at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET today.
Rivian Automotive Stock (RIVN): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by 11.22% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by 11.22% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding negatively to news from Amazon.com.
Nielsen Stock (NLSN): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) fell by 4.21% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) fell by 4.21% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report.
Plus Therapeutics Stock (PSTV): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) – a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers – increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Plus Therapeutics announcing that it has entered into an agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.
Oppfi Stock (OPFI): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Oppfi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) increased by 7.59% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Oppfi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) – a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit – increased by 7.59% today. Investors are responding positively to OppFi announcing that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program that permits the company to purchase up to an aggregate of $20 million of its Class A common stock. This authorization will expire in December 2023.
Ambarella Stock (AMBA): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. Investors are responding positively to Seeing Machines Limited (the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety) announcing a collaboration with Ambarella to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.
Here Are the Best Robinhood Stocks to Own in 2022

One of these companies reported record net income, operating profit, and gross profit last year. The second company has a loyal fan base that grew 28% in the most recent quarter. The third company expects to report product revenue of at least $15 billion for 2021. Robinhood Markets investors often...
Eargo Stock (EAR): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. Investors are responding positively to a Form 8-K filing from the company. In the filing, the company said that as previously...
