NextDecade Stock (NEXT): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) fell by over 29% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) – a clinical-stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics – fell by over 29% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a clinical update from the company’s ongoing, fully enrolled, dose-expansion Phase 1 study of STRO-002, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The discussion of the data will be held at an STRO-002 Virtual Event at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET today.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO