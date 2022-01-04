Court Notes 1/4/22

What has been a tradition for the past seven years, Kingston’s “Day One Walk” took place on Saturday, New Year’s Day. Organizer Micah Blumenthal told the crowd of about 75 children, adults and dogs at the start of the trek at Dietz Stadium that he was “amazed people want to start off the year like this. I don’t suspect we’re done arguing and fighting … We’re going to keep doing that. But maybe after today, should that happen again, maybe some part of you will be like, ‘Oh, but I know them, they like that show, too.’ I want to challenge us all to hold dear remembering that we really are connected. Like through tons of invisible threads.”

