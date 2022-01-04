ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Court Notes 1/4/22

The Citizens Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald J. Holling et al. to Deyanira E. Mendez Rodriguez for $135,000; West Hazleton. Chris Cambridge (administrator) et al. to Ignacio Castillo for $235,000; Hazle Twp. Michael Mayer et al. to Domingo A. Abreu Gerez for $170,000; Butler...

The Citizens Voice

Geisinger offering COVID boosters for 12- to 15-year olds

Geisinger is offering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. Adolescents age 12 to 15 years old can receive a Pfizer booster dose beginning five months after receiving their second dose. The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage as a single dose.
Briefly noted in Kingston (1/5/22)

What has been a tradition for the past seven years, Kingston’s “Day One Walk” took place on Saturday, New Year’s Day. Organizer Micah Blumenthal told the crowd of about 75 children, adults and dogs at the start of the trek at Dietz Stadium that he was “amazed people want to start off the year like this. I don’t suspect we’re done arguing and fighting … We’re going to keep doing that. But maybe after today, should that happen again, maybe some part of you will be like, ‘Oh, but I know them, they like that show, too.’ I want to challenge us all to hold dear remembering that we really are connected. Like through tons of invisible threads.”
