In Celebration of the New Year and Community, Pure Barre Launches Campaign Inviting Everyone to “Barre with Us”. January 04, 2022 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - Pure Barre announced its Lift Tone Burn challenge, which will help members kickstart their 2022 health and wellness goals and invites new guests and former members to “barre with us” in a free class at participating studios. Pure Barre is committed to making everyone feel welcome and motivated by inviting them to join their local studio’s team (Team Lift, Team Tone or Team Burn) and earn points for the studio through the community challenge.

