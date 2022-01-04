ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Eli Manning has hilarious reaction to unusual gift from Snoop Dogg

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idQF5_0dcQJWZD00
Al Bello/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg came to the Manning Cast broadcast on Monday night bearing a special gift for host Eli Manning. The world-famous rapper from California presented the former New York Giants quarterback with a necklace for his 41st birthday.

The chain featured a Death Row Records pendant, the former label of the multi-platinum star. It’s hard to imagine Eli Manning donning the piece of jewelry, but he was certainly stunned by it.

Snoop was just one of the big-name guests on the Manning Cast.

Monday night’s program featured NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Steelers Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and, of course, Snoop Dogg.

A longtime sports fan, Snoop Dogg’s son was a highly recruited college football prospect who committed to play for UCLA. However, after his commitment, he did not report for Fall training camp.

Snoop has been active across multiple sports as a personality, serving as DJ for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. He also provided highlight commentary for the recent 2020 Summer Olympics with NBC.

Manning kickstarts Ole Miss athletics capital campaign

Eli Manning is giving back to his alma mater, Ole Miss, in a major way. Manning and his wife Abby announced a $1 million donation to Ole Miss’s “Champions. Now.” campaign on Friday.

Eight hundred Rebels donors gathered in New Orleans on Friday to kick off the fundraising campaign. The Mannings appeared via video.

“The CHAMPIONS. NOW. campaign will impact several key facilities throughout the athletic department, including Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center and Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field,” according to Ole Miss.

The capital campaign is reportedly hoping to raise $1.5 billion with $350 million scheduled to go towards Ole Miss athletics, per reports.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are currently recruiting Eli Manning’s nephew. Arch Manning is the top 2023 class prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Consensus.

