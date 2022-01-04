2023 targets for Clemson react to the departure of Todd Bates
Several coveted defensive linemen open up about the departure of defensive tackles Todd Bates and if that impacts their interest in Clemson.
Several coveted defensive linemen open up about the departure of defensive tackles Todd Bates and if that impacts their interest in Clemson.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0