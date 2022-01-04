ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

2023 targets for Clemson react to the departure of Todd Bates

By Joseph Hastings about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJY7D_0dcQIuWK00

Several coveted defensive linemen open up about the departure of defensive tackles Todd Bates and if that impacts their interest in Clemson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defensive Tackles#American Football
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Early Prediction For Alabama vs. Georgia

We are four days away from Alabama–Georgia 2.0. The two powerhouses will stage a rematch of the SEC Championship Game, this time for the national title. When these two teams met the first time back on December 4, the Crimson Tide rolled over the then-No. 1 Bulldogs, earning the conference championship with a 41-24 victory. Alabama clearly looked like the better team that afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver spotted in Los Angeles

Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Outfit Choice Is Going Viral

In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off once again. Just over a month ago, Alabama stomped Georgia in the SEC title game – handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Both teams rolled in the College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up a rematch of the SEC title game and the 2018 national title game.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy