Journalist and novelist Alex Berenson has sued Twitter for booting him off the platform over his tweets about COVID-19 vaccines. “This case raises significant questions about private power and the state of free speech in America,” his lawyers write in a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. “Do our laws place any limitations on Twitter’s power to discriminate against speakers -- even as it becomes the most important outlet for journalism worldwide, in part because its promises of unfettered free speech have attracted an audience of hundreds of millions of users?”

INTERNET ・ 16 DAYS AGO